Robocalls are a growing problem for Americans everywhere — here’s when you’re most likely to get spammed

Americans have received 34 billion robocalls since January. That’s about 104 calls for every person in the US.

Insider analyzed over a million complaints filed with the FCC to figure out when you’re most likely to get an unwanted call.

Weekdays from 10-11 a.m. and 1 p.m. are probably when you want to avoid picking up your phone. More complainants reported receiving unwanted calls on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. than any other time.

Robocalls are an increasing nuisance, and the FCC has received complaints about them from people in every single state and inhabited US territory abroad.

From spoofed calls from neighbors, to false promises lowered student loan debt and 0% interest rates, Americans are getting bombarded by an alarming increase in unwanted calls.

Despite efforts from regulators and telecom companies to stem the flood of robocalls, an estimated 34 billion robocalls have been placed nationwide since January, according to YouMail, a software company that tracks and estimates robocall numbers. Assuming everyone in the US has a cell phone, that’s about 104 calls received per person so far this year.

Insider analyzed five years of complaints made to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to figure out when you’re most likely to get spammed. Calls were reported every day of the week, at all hours, but weekdays between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. were typically when complainants received the highest numbers of unwanted calls.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m. were when most robocalls were griped about, with more than 16,000 complaints. Weekends, on the other hand, were much quieter – although robocallers appeared to be 3 times more likely to strike on Saturdays than Sundays.

Of more than 1.5 million complaints submitted to the FCC between October 31, 2014 and August 16, 2019, more than half were related to unwanted calls, robocalls, and telemarketing, including spoofing – significantly more than any other issue. Complaints came from all 50 states, as well as every populated US territory: Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

YouMail data estimates that the number of robocalls has steadily risen year over year since 2015, a rate that’s echoed by Insider’s analysis of the number of FCC complaints about robocalls over time.

Insider found that more complaints were filed by Chicagoans than inhabitants of any other city, followed closely by Houston, New York, and Phoenix. Most complaints described calls with pre-recorded voices – but live voices were common too, making up about a third of unwanted call complaints.

Lawmakers, federal agencies, wireless carriers, and phone manufacturers are all attempting to bring the hammer down on robocallers in one way or another. Until then, knowing the times to avoid picking up random calls might help you dodge scammers and spammers. If fewer people are taking the bait, robocallers might have less incentive to bug you moving forward.

