Tiger Woods says he will have to wake up at 3:45 or 4:00 because of the change to the final-round schedule at the Masters

Augusta National Golf Club has changed the schedule for the final round of the Masters due to the expectation of severe weather in the afternoon.

Usually, the golfers would tee off in pairs starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Instead, the round will start at 7:30 a.m, with the golfers playing in threesomes and half the golfers beginning on the back nine.

The leaders, which include Tiger Woods, will tee off at 9:20 a.m., more than five hours earlier than usual.

Tiger Woods has won the Masters four times, but his schedule for this year’s final round will be unlike anything he has ever experienced at Augusta National.

Due to some expected severe weather, the final round is now scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. ET, approximately three hours earlier than the originally scheduled start. In addition, the players will tee off in threesomes and half the golfers will start on the back nine.

Woods will be in the final group, but because of the change to the schedule, that threesome, along with Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau, is expected to start at 9:20 a.m. ET, more than five hours earlier than the standard 2:40 p.m. ET tee time.

Woods was asked how he would prepare for the new schedule and it sounds rough.

“This will be different,” Woods told CBS. “Normally we have a sleep-in on Sunday if we play well. Tomorrow is going to be an early wake-up call.” He later added: “If I’m teeing off about 9:30ish, I’ll probably wake up around 4:00, maybe 3:45, start the process of getting this body ready, getting going, and getting after it.”

It is just another reminder that Father Time is still undefeated, even when we are talking about one of the greatest golfers of all time. Even if he is still near the top, the body is a little slower to respond than it did 20 years ago.