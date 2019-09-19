Here’s how to download iOS 13, Apple’s big new iPhone update

Apple’s new software update for the iPhone arrived on Thursday.

When it’s available to download, iOS 13 will appear in your device’s settings menu.

Here’s how to download the update and what new features you can expect.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The time has finally come to install Apple’s latest version of the operating system for iPhones. While the public beta of iOS 13 has been available for months, the update is rolling out for everyone on Thursday.

IOS 13 is loaded with new features, including a “dark mode” display option, faster app downloads, improvements to photo editing and Apple Maps, and more.

The update started to roll out to users around 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday.

To update to iOS 13, follow these steps:

Back up your iPhone , just to be safe. You can do that by going to Settings > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now.

, just to be safe. You can do that by going to Settings > iCloud > iCloud Backup > Back Up Now. Download the update. Visit your system preferences and wait for the update to appear. You can find it under General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Visit your system preferences and wait for the update to appear. You can find it under General > Software Update > Download and Install. Don’t worry. If iOS 13 is taking longer than expected to download or appear in your settings, don’t panic. Apple’s servers can get flooded with millions of simultaneous downloads, so it can take a minute for the update to show up.

Read more: Here are 9 of the best new features coming to your iPhone today with iOS 13

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Here are the changes you can expect when you upgrade:

Dark mode. iOS 13 will include a system-wide dark mode that works on all Apple apps and that developers can add to their third-party apps. The display mode is meant to be easier on the eyes and optimize reading in the dark.

iOS 13 will include a system-wide dark mode that works on all Apple apps and that developers can add to their third-party apps. The display mode is meant to be easier on the eyes and optimize reading in the dark. Better photo- and video-editing tools. Photo-editing controls in iOS 13 are beefed up, allowing you to adjust the sharpness, color, and contrast of photos with more precision. You can also apply these editing tools to videos for the first time, rotate videos from landscape to portrait, and fine-tune their aspect ratio.

Photo-editing controls in iOS 13 are beefed up, allowing you to adjust the sharpness, color, and contrast of photos with more precision. You can also apply these editing tools to videos for the first time, rotate videos from landscape to portrait, and fine-tune their aspect ratio. An upgrade to Apple Maps. Apple Maps may not have the best reputation compared with its competitors, but iOS 13 is meant to drastically improve the app. Starting with US cities in 2019 – and the rest of the world in years to come – Maps will have updated details about roads, buildings, and parks. It will also now include a feature that allows users to look around at the street level, like Google Maps’ Street View. Additionally, you’ll be able to add favorite locations and more easily share places with friends.

Apple Maps may not have the best reputation compared with its competitors, but iOS 13 is meant to drastically improve the app. Starting with US cities in 2019 – and the rest of the world in years to come – Maps will have updated details about roads, buildings, and parks. It will also now include a feature that allows users to look around at the street level, like Google Maps’ Street View. Additionally, you’ll be able to add favorite locations and more easily share places with friends. Mail improvements. The Mail app will now allow you to adjust font style, color, size, and alignment, including indents and bulleted lists. This rich-text support aims to make it easier to send professional emails from your mobile device.

The Mail app will now allow you to adjust font style, color, size, and alignment, including indents and bulleted lists. This rich-text support aims to make it easier to send professional emails from your mobile device. Reminders is getting an AI boost. The Reminders app will get more robust, and Siri will use artificial intelligence to suggest reminders based on what you’re doing. You’ll also be able to include dates, times, locations, checklists, flags, and photos in reminders you create using iOS 13.

The Reminders app will get more robust, and Siri will use artificial intelligence to suggest reminders based on what you’re doing. You’ll also be able to include dates, times, locations, checklists, flags, and photos in reminders you create using iOS 13. Swipeable typing. With QuickPath, you can swipe across your iPhone keyboard to type, if you prefer, rather than tapping each letter separately. This update is also boosted by AI.

For a full list of updates coming with iOS 13, visit Apple’s website.