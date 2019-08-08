10 things an interior designer would buy at Costco right now

caption Costco has a lot of furniture and home-decor items for sale. source Costco

INSIDER spoke to Florida-based interior designer Christina Marie Kairis to figure out some of the best home-decor items to buy at Costco right now.

Kairis’ picks include a large wooden mirror and a Moroccan-print blue chair.

She also recommended an elegant serving tray and gold-colored end table.

Costco may not be the first place that comes to mind when it comes to interior-design elements, but the nationwide retailer has more to offer your space than just bulk food and drinks.

The membership-only warehouse club sells a variety of home-decor products on its website like mirrors, serving platters, and rugs to refresh your space. With so many pieces to choose from, we spoke to Christina Marie Kairis, principal designer and owner of Tina Marie Interior Design in Lake Mary, Florida, to find out what an interior designer would buy from the retailer right now.

Here are some of the best home-decor items to buy at Costco.

Try this wall mirror that brings together curved and square lines for a high-end, yet casual look.

caption The mirror combines wood and metals. source Costco

This mirror with a natural wood finish can be hung in just about any room of your home.

“I love the juxtaposition of the square versus round because it creates more interest in the piece rather than being just a typical rectangular mirror we see so much,” Kairis told INSIDER. “A mirror like this will reflect the natural light that summer brings in and brighten up your indoor space when you can’t be outside.”

Haydin Wall Mirror, $399.99

This seven-piece wicker dining set is perfect for any backyard patio.

caption It has a pop of color. source Costco

Warm weather and a nice cool breeze are all you need to enjoy dining outdoors this summer – but a large table that can comfortably seat up to six people doesn’t hurt, either.

“Having a great gathering table in your outdoor space is essential for summer,” said Kairis. “I also love a bold pop of color. Turquoise is always a great color for summer [because it can remind] us of the ocean. Who wouldn’t want to be transported every time we stepped outside?”

Another reason this alfresco dining set is a winner in Kairis’ book? The materials it’s made of.”Aluminum and resin wicker gives this set a modern touch. And, the detachable fabric side rails make it unique and easy to care for,” she explained.

Hollywood 7-Piece Dining Set, $1,899.99

An orange quilt with matching pillowcases can brighten up your bedroom.

caption The bedding is fairly light-weight. source Costco

Kairis told INSIDER that one of the simplest ways to spruce up your bedroom for summer is to change up your bedding – and this one comes in three sizes and a few different colors.

“Most of us have clean, white hotel bedding in our rooms, leaving us open to adding color and brightness – and this is the perfect orange color to do just that,” she explained. “You can add this in as your first layer and fold your duvet down at the bottom of the bed, which adds texture and depth to your bed.”

A bonus? Kairis said that the lighter weight of the quilt is perfect for those warmer summer nights.

Trina Turk 3-Piece Quilt Set-Palm Desert, Queen, $79.99

An oval-shaped platter will elevate scrumptious summer snacks.

caption It has intricate handles. source Costco

If you’re looking for a timeless piece to use at your next dinner party, the Nordic Ceramic Handled Platter is large enough to hold a variety of snacks or appetizers. The 19-inch wide stoneware platter is also dishwasher safe.

“I am a big fan of clean, white serving ware and I love this take on it,” said Kairis. “Such a simple touch in the branch handles, again bringing nature into the home.”

Nordic Ceramic Handled Platter, $28.99

This flatware set will amp up any meal.

caption They’re nice and shiny. source Costco

Kairis told INSIDER that she loves how this 20-piece flatware set “brings the outdoors in and the bamboo design keeps it a bit casual.”

But the polished gold is really what makes this particular set a knockout, she said.

“The gold gives it just the right amount of glam for your summer get-togethers,” noted Kairis. “I always love bringing a bit of glam in and mixing the polished with the casual because it creates a collected look and keeps your style from being too matchy-matchy.”

Wallace Bamboo 20-piece Gold Plated 18/10 Flatware Set, $69.99

A gorgeous blue chair can add a pop of color to your home.

caption The chair can be used as an accent in a living room. source Costco

The Maria Accent Chair is upholstered with a chic Moroccan pattern, which is a popular and timeless design, explained Kairis.

“We have seen a lot of this Moroccan pattern over the past years, but I love the new take on it in this chair,” she said. “It has a watercolor feel that giving it more dimension than its past counterparts. The chair has a channel-back design that we are seeing everywhere again in design, giving it a fresh and current look.”

Maria Accent Chair, Moroccan Fabric, $379.99

A handloom-woven jute rug will lighten up your space for summer.

caption It’s 100% jute. source Costco

Swapping out an old rug for a new one can be a total game-changer when it comes to giving your space a quick makeover.

“It is the perfect way to lighten up your space and get it ready for the warmer weather,” Kairis explained. “The chunky weave of this jute rug adds so much texture to a room and feels modern at the same time.”

Anji Mountain Bengal Jute Rug Collection, 5 x 8, $139.99

A gold-colored end table is perfect for a small space.

caption It has a tapered base. source Costco

Kairis said that small accent tables are a great way to add something new and fresh to your room without breaking the bank. “Gold is the color of the sun and brings warmth to the room, which is why I love this side table – and I especially love the marble top,” she said.

Patna End Table, $99.99

A neutral-colored pillow can liven up your sofa or bed.

caption The pillow is filled with down and feathers. source Costco

A quick and affordable way to refresh your space for summer is to swap out your existing pillows with fresh, decorative ones, Kairis told INSIDER.

“I always suggest neutral furnishings to my clients to give them the ability to update each season and these pillows are a perfect way to do just that,” she said. “The [pillow’s] colors are of the sand and sea, which are my go-to colors for summer decor. And, the hand-woven chunky knit texture feels like something you might pick up at an outdoor market – not Costco.”

Pendleton Saxony Hills Pillow Collection, $49.99

A wooden table with brass legs can be a functional piece in any room.

caption It has modern-looking legs. source Costco

If you’re looking for a small table that can be used just about anywhere throughout your space, Kairis said she recommends this multi-purpose table that’s made from solid mango wood.

“The sofa table would be a great entry table to welcome your guests, [it fits] nicely behind a couch, but also could work as a great serving table,” she told INSIDER. “I would move this outside for the day and use it to serve drinks for my afternoon get-together. It has a great mix of modern and rustic design, but also a bit of glam with the brushed legs.”

Thane Sofa Table, $329.99