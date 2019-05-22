The 30 best deals you can get during Nordstrom’s huge ‘Half Yearly Sale’ right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption These adorable open-toe mules from Madewell are just $89 during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale. source Nordstrom

From May 22 through June 2, Nordstrom is holding its massive Half Yearly Sale.

Discounts of up to 50% span all departments, so we expect many of the best deals we rounded up below to sell out – fast.

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is going on right now through Sunday, June 2. During the sale, you can take up to 50% off thousands of products sitewide.

We showed you the best clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, and home products you can get from the sale in this roundup, but if you’re looking for something more specific, like sandals, we’ve got you covered with the best sandals on sale right here. Hopefully, this means fewer categories you have to get to “page 50” of in results.

And in case you hadn’t noticed, Nordstrom isn’t the only store with discounts over the long weekend. Here’s a list of the best Memorial Day sales and deals to know about for 2019.

Below, we rounded up some of the best individual deals you should take advantage of before they sell out, but if you prefer to shop by yourself, here’s where to shop by category:

Madewell Confetti Floral Ruffle Strap Silk Camisole

Marc Fisher LDT Pella Sandal

Whistles Pebble Print Skirt

A.P.C. Sac Gaby Leather Crossbody Bag

Lou & Grey Striped Seersucker Poet Blouse

Soludos Embroidered Espadrille

Club Monaco Juliuss Crop Pants

Boden Nancy Linen Midi Dress

J.Crew Gingham Ruffle Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

Madewell Gesine Open Toe Mule

3×1 Stevie Straight Leg Jeans

Smartwool PhD Run Light Elite Socks

Nike Air Max 97 Lux Sneaker

Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Floral Print Cotton Sport Shirt

Joe’s Brixton Trim Fit Straight Leg Shorts

Citizens of Humanity Core Slim Straight Leg Jeans

adidas Swift Run Running Shoe

Fossil The Commuter Chronograph Leather Strap Watch

Patagonia Tres 25-Liter Convertible Backpack

Mizzen+Main Bowers Trim Fit Check Performance Sport Shirt

1901 Ballard Slim Fit Stretch Chino Pants

Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitch-lite Wingtip Oxford

Click & Grow Smart Garden Three Self Watering Indoor Garden

Le Creuset Signature Five-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Braiser

Nordstrom at Home Faux Fur Throw

Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat

Smeg 50s Retro Style Five-Quart Stand Mixer

Anthropologie x All Roads Design Yucca Accent Pillow

Under One Sky Caticorn Hooded Bath Wrap

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mout Cap Bottle