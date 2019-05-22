The 30 best deals you can get during Nordstrom’s huge ‘Half Yearly Sale’ right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Nordstrom
- From May 22 through June 2, Nordstrom is holding its massive Half Yearly Sale.
- Discounts of up to 50% span all departments, so we expect many of the best deals we rounded up below to sell out – fast.
Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is going on right now through Sunday, June 2. During the sale, you can take up to 50% off thousands of products sitewide.
We showed you the best clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, and home products you can get from the sale in this roundup, but if you’re looking for something more specific, like sandals, we’ve got you covered with the best sandals on sale right here. Hopefully, this means fewer categories you have to get to “page 50” of in results.
And in case you hadn’t noticed, Nordstrom isn’t the only store with discounts over the long weekend. Here’s a list of the best Memorial Day sales and deals to know about for 2019.
Below, we rounded up some of the best individual deals you should take advantage of before they sell out, but if you prefer to shop by yourself, here’s where to shop by category:
Shop our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale for women, men, and the home below, and click here for the full sale section.
Madewell Confetti Floral Ruffle Strap Silk Camisole
- source
- Nordstrom
$59.99 (Originally $78) [You save $18.01]
Marc Fisher LDT Pella Sandal
- source
- Nordstrom
$83.96 (Originally $139.95) [You save $83.96]
Whistles Pebble Print Skirt
- source
- Nordstrom
$143.40 (Originally $239) [You save $95.60]
A.P.C. Sac Gaby Leather Crossbody Bag
- source
- Nordstrom
$335.98 (Originally $560) [You save $224.02]
Lou & Grey Striped Seersucker Poet Blouse
- source
- Nordstrom
$41.70 (Originally $69.50) [You save $27.80]
Soludos Embroidered Espadrille
- source
- Nordstrom
$50.96 (Originally $84.95) [You save $33.99]
Club Monaco Juliuss Crop Pants
- source
- Nordstrom
$119.60 (Originally $149.50) [You save $29.90]
Boden Nancy Linen Midi Dress
- source
- Nordstrom
$101.98 (Originally $170) [You save $68.02]
J.Crew Gingham Ruffle Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
- source
- Nordstrom
$54.98 (Originally $110) [You save $55.02]
Madewell Gesine Open Toe Mule
- source
- Nordstrom
$88.80 (Originally $148) [You save $59.20]
3×1 Stevie Straight Leg Jeans
- source
- Nordstrom
$117.49 (Originally $235) [You save $117.51]
Smartwool PhD Run Light Elite Socks
- source
- Nordstrom
$11.37 (Originally $18.95) [You save $7.58]
Nike Air Max 97 Lux Sneaker
- source
- Nordstrom
$127.49 (Originally $170) [You save $42.51]
Bonobos Riviera Slim Fit Floral Print Cotton Sport Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
$58.96 (Originally $88) [You save $29.04]
Joe’s Brixton Trim Fit Straight Leg Shorts
- source
- Nordstrom
$65.66 (Originally $98) [You save $32.34]
Citizens of Humanity Core Slim Straight Leg Jeans
- source
- Nordstrom
$136.80 (Originally $228) [You save $91.20]
adidas Swift Run Running Shoe
- source
- Nordstrom
$56.91 (Originally $85) [You save $28.09]
Fossil The Commuter Chronograph Leather Strap Watch
- source
- Nordstrom
$80.50 (Originally $115) [You save $34.50]
Patagonia Tres 25-Liter Convertible Backpack
- source
- Nordstrom
$90.30 (Originally $129) [You save $38.70]
Mizzen+Main Bowers Trim Fit Check Performance Sport Shirt
- source
- Nordstrom
$74.98 (Originally $125) [You save $50.02]
1901 Ballard Slim Fit Stretch Chino Pants
- source
- Nordstrom
$35.70 (Originally $59.50) [You save $23.80]
Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitch-lite Wingtip Oxford
- source
- Nordstrom
$99.99 (Originally $180) [You save $80.01]
Click & Grow Smart Garden Three Self Watering Indoor Garden
- source
- Nordstrom
$66.96 (Originally $99.95) [You save $32.99]
Le Creuset Signature Five-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Braiser
- source
- Nordstrom
$350 (Originally $437.50) [You save $87.50]
Nordstrom at Home Faux Fur Throw
- source
- Nordstrom
$24.49 (Originally $49) [You save $24.51]
Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat
- source
- Nordstrom
$229.99 (Originally $269.99) [You save $40]
SMEG 50s Retro Style Five-Quart Stand Mixer
- source
- Nordstrom
$348.90 (Originally $459.95) [You save $111.05]
Anthropologie x All Roads Design Yucca Accent Pillow
- source
- Nordstrom
$70.40 (Originally $88) [You save $17.60]
Under One Sky Caticorn Hooded Bath Wrap
- source
- Nordstrom
$20.98 (Originally $35) [You save $14.02]
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle
- source
- Nordstrom