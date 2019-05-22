The REI anniversary sale is like Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined for people who love the outdoors — here are 10 deals to jump on now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

REI sells just about everything you could want for outdoor adventures and right now, it’s holding a great anniversary sale.

Many items are reduced by up to 50% without needing a separate discount code, and members can use “ANNV19” to get 20% off one full-price item and 20% off one outlet item.

We’ve listed 10 deals on some of our favorite tried-and-tested outdoor gear and have a list of 20 other amazing deals here, but there are thousands more to be found on rei.com.

The REI anniversary sale is like Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined for people who like to spend their free time outside.

Not only are thousands of products currently discounted, but members can also take 20% of any one full-priced item and one outlet item. It’s a great time to stock up on goodies for summer adventures, replace that punctured sleeping bag, pull the trigger on the bike you’ve been eyeing all spring, or just grab a cooler for beach days.

Have no fear though, the sale lasts until May 27 and is accessible in store and online.

Here are 10 heavily reduced items from the REI anniversary sale:

Rab Nebula Pro Insulated Jacket

I’ve worn a Rab jacket everywhere from Alaska to Arizona. But don’t be fooled by the understated design of these reliable down jackets – they’re packed thoughtful design details.

The Nebula uses synthetic down to keep you warm, relies on quality YKK zippers, and has draw cords to stop cold air sneaking in between you and your jacket. If you go out in the cold, this is a great choice – especially if you don’t care for the Day-Glo shades of many other outdoor jackets.

Garmin inReach Mini 2-Way Satellite Communicator

This might be the best sports tech product I’ve come across in years – something the size of a matchbox has never made me feel so secure.

I’ve used the inReach Mini to text my wife from a glacier in Alaska, trace a route through waist-deep snow in the High Sierra, and relied on it for backup on long bike trips in the desert. The device provides mapping, SOS calls, and two-way communication from anywhere on Earth, meaning that you can tell rescuers what kind of help you need or just tell your partner how nice the views are in the Mongolian desert. It’s a must have for big adventure trips.

Black Diamond FreeWire Quickdraw Quickpack

It’s rare to find a good quickdraw set for under $10 a piece. These Black Diamond quickdraws have a polyester dogbone and wiregate carabiner that clips reliably. You might find cheaper quickdraws, but I can’t think of anything else in this price range that I would trust with my life.

Big Agnes Fly Creek HV UL 1 Tent

Big Agnes is my go-to brand for lightweight tents.

This UL 1 comes in at under 2 lbs, offers enough space for large campers, pitches quickly, and unlike superlight trail shelters, is freestanding so it doesn’t rely on stakes for structure and has a separate rainfly.

This is a great choice for solo backpackers looking to log big trail miles this summer.

ENO DoubleNest Hammock

Eno’s Doublenest is the undisputed king of camping hammocks. I have slept in one on rock faces in Northern California and in pine forests along the Pacific Crest Trail, and also in the park on a lazy Sunday.

This hammock is great for your backyard or the backcountry, and pitches easily and packs down into a softball-sized bag. Read our full review of it here.

Big Agnes King Solomon 15 Double Sleeping Bag

I have spent more nights in this bag than any other one so far this spring. My wife and I use it in our truck top tent and, even when I’m traveling alone, it’s become a go-to thanks to its warm 650 fill-power, spacious interior, and integrated pad sleeve.

The bag isn’t much heavier than two comparable single bags, and for me, there’s nothing better than sharing the outdoors with someone you love.

YETI Rambler Vacuum Bottle – 26 fl. oz.

The Yeti Rambler keeps water cold for hours without getting clammy or sweaty, delivering reliable and durable performance wherever you take it. Available in a color that matches your personality, or as a neutral base for your sticker collection, the Yeti Rambler looks as good at the office as it does in the Sierras.

Osprey Katari 7 Hydration Pack – 2.5 Liters

This is my pack of choice for long gravel races and trail runs.

It carries a lot of liquid in a small package, doesn’t bounce around, and has just enough space for your essentials. I’ll be rocking one at the 200 mile Dirty Kanza gravel race this year, but they’re also great for less extreme adventures where you want to stay hydrated and don’t need much more than an outer layer and a few snacks in your pack.

The bag is advertised as a men’s bag, but it’s definitely not – both men and women can use it.

Thermarest NeoAir All Season SV Sleeping Pad

Sleeping pads can be hard to pick, but this one has become one of my favorites. It features mid-level insulation and a speed valve to accelerate inflation, and the pad feels more comfortable in use than any other I have tried.

At a packed size of 4.5 x 9 inches, it’s hardly considered bulky and has become my go-to for backpacking trips.

Cannondale 700 Synapse Carbon Disc SE Apex 1

Cannondale’s Synapse is a highly versatile bike, and this SE build takes advantage of that.

Big tires make roads more comfortable and give you the option of riding on less rocky gravel and dirt roads. The simple single chainring setup is great for beginners and offers low maintenance, high performance, and great value.

The frame is still race ready thanks to some clever geometry tweaks and a vibration-absorbing seat-post. In short, if you’ve been wanting to buy a drop bar bike, you won’t find a better value or more versatile option.