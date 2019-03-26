11 chefs share the one food they always buy at Whole Foods

caption The cheese counter is a favorite. source John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images

We asked chefs what they get at Whole Foods.

Some swore by the cheese.

Others love the pizza.

Chefs are experts in the kitchen, so it’s always fascinating to know what they decide to pick up on their grocery runs. Many swear by Whole Foods, known for its healthy and varied selections.

But, if you are a Whole Foods newbie, and aren’t sure as to what to pick up at this store, we asked a handful of chefs about the things they always get when they shop at Whole Foods. From organic butter to avocados, here are some must-have food essentials worth writing down on your shopping list.

One chef swears by Whole Foods avocados.

“Avocados are a staple in my kitchen and in my heart,” said celebrity chef and nutritionist, Serena Poon. “I love to have homemade guacamole on hand at all times in the fridge, so fresh organic avocados are something I pick up at every visit Whole Foods.”

Another can’t get enough butter.

caption It has to be a specific kind too. source Flickr/Julie Magro

“I always pick up cultured organic butter (I like the Organic Valley Cultured Organic Butter) when I’m at Whole Foods, since many grocery stores don’t carry it,” said chef Brad Warner, executive chef of Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown in New York City. “Along with it, I like to grab breakfast radishes (other radishes work too), and some good-quality crackers.”

One chef thinks you should add the Whole Foods Mini Whole Wheat Pita Bread to your shopping list.

“Every time I stop into the Whole Foods by my apartment I always pick their Market Mini Whole Wheat Pita Bread,” says chef Jason Hall, executive chef at Legasea at the Moxy Time Square in New York City “Whole Foods is the only store that makes them small and fresh, and they are a much better option when you’re craving something late night than deli potato chips.”

Olive oil is a key item from Whole Foods.

caption They have various kinds. source Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

“One of my frequently purchased Whole Foods products are from their Cold Pressed Single Origin Extra Virgin Olive Oil line,” said chef Nicole Andrea Guzman. “The Seville and the Greece oils are the ones I get, and I really love the way they taste.”

The 365 Coconut Milk won’t break your budget, according to one chef.

caption It’s on the cheaper side. source Whole Foods

“I try to eat as dairy-free as possible, and the Whole Foods brand coconut milk is high in quality and is very affordable,” said chef Menachem Freeman, executive chef of Anfora in New York City.

Whole Foods has plenty of vegan-friendly foods

caption These are vegan donuts. source Flickr/tomatoes and friends

“Whole Foods has an excellent assortment of vegan cheeses, bacon, sausage, and vegan burger patties,” said chef Keith Norman, executive chef and food safety manager at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas. “We usually have Vegan guests who visit, and to give them a bit more options, I make sure to go to Whole Foods.”

You can also feed your pizza cravings at Whole Foods

“Whole Foods has awesome pizza that you can order by the inch,” says chef Sean Blomgren, executive chef at Solstice at the lodge at Spruce Peak. “You can see it being made right in front of you, and there is something truly empowering about having complete control over how much pizza you can get.”

The bulk items section at Whole Foods is truly special, according to this chef.

caption You can get some kitchen essentials. source Flickr/Mattie B

“I shop at Whole Foods for their vast array of bulk items,” says executive chef Keith, Breedlove, celebrity chef, owner, and operator of The Culinerdy Cruze. “My particular favorites being millet, chia seeds, textured vegetable proteins, and nutritional yeast.”

Look for herbs and seasonings to finish off your dish.

caption These can make all the difference. source Shutterstock/Sergey Mironov

“When I shop at Whole Foods, I always get fresh herbs and some type of citrus, as I know I will utilize these ingredients in various types of dishes,” said executive chef Kevin Des Chenes, private chef and the 2015 winner of Top Celebrity Chef Showdown.

This chef swears by jackfruit.

caption You can get them at Whole Foods. source Flickr/Robert Couse-Baker

“I always like to shop for their jackfruit,” said chef Nick Cripps, sous chef at the JW Marriott Chicago. “Jackfruit is very versatile and can be used in a sweet or savory method.”

The Whole Foods cheese counter has a wide variety.

caption The cheese counter is a favorite of many. source INSIDER

“When I’m shopping at Whole Foods I make it a point to swing by the cheese counter,” says chef Jonathan Olson, executive chef at The Keep in Columbus, Ohio. “They always have a good selection, and the staff is friendly and knowledgeable (and willing to give samples!).”