55 unique Cyber Monday deals you can get right now — all for under $50

Some of us go into Cyber Monday with a game plan. We know what we want, what price we want to pay, and we already have the tabs up and ready to go on our computer. On the other end of the spectrum, some of us just want to peruse the web a little more leisurely in hopes of finding a good deal.
So, for those who are game plan-less this Cyber Monday, we’ve got you covered. We rounded up some great products you can find today for $50 or less (or for less $100 or less if you can stretch your budget). Whether you’re looking for a holiday gift for someone else, want to treat yourself to something, or just take part in one of the buzziest shopping holidays of the year, this list has something for you.
- Echo Dot (2nd generation), available at Amazon, $19.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $20]
- WeMo Mini WiFi Smart Plug, available at Best Buy, $19.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $10]
- Echo Dot (3rd generation), available at Amazon, $24 (originally $49.99) [You save $25.99]
- JBL Go 2 Portable Speaker, available at JBL, $24.95 (originally $39.95) [You save $15]
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, available at Amazon, $24.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $15]
- Google Home Mini, available at Best Buy, $25 (originally $49) [You save $24]
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, available at Amazon, $34.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $15]
- Stadion Bluetooth Headset, available at UrbanEars, $49.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $50]
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, available at Amazon, $49.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $30]
- Echo Look with Alexa, available at Amazon, $49.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $150]
- PopSockets Collapsible Grip, available at Amazon, $4.99 (originally $9.99) [You save $5]
- Octane Pure Translucent iPhone XS Max Case, available at Incipio, $17.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $12]
- Echo Shell (only fits 2nd generation), available at Amazon, $17.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $12]
- Mophie Wireless Charge Pad, available at Amazon, $22.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $37]
- Slim Sleeve for MacBook Pro, available at Incase, $24.98 (originally $49.95) [You save $24.97]
- Standard Baggu, available at Baggu, $8 (originally $10) [You save $2]
- Topshop Rainbow Beanie, available at Nordstrom, $10.98 (originally $22) [You save $11.02]
- Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tee, available at Nordstrom, $13.65 (originally $19.50) [You save $5.85]
- Forest Socks Gift Box, available at Happy Socks, $25.20 (originally $42) [You save $16.80]
- Lightweight Hoodie, available at Pact, $30 (originally $50) [You save $20]
- On a Roll Resin Hoop Gift Set, available at BaubleBar, $37.70 (originally $58) [You save $20.30]
- Lounge Tank, available at Tommy John, $41.60 (originally $52) [You save $10.40]
- Accordian Card Case, available at Dagne Dover, $44 (originally $55) [You save $11]
- Adidas Originals Relaxed Baseball Cap, available at Nordstrom, $11.8 (originally $24) [You save $12.02]
- Yarn Spun Tee, available at Bonobos, $16.25 (originally $25) [You save $8.75]
- Black & White Socks Gift Box, available at Happy Socks, $25.20 (originally $42) [You save $16.80]
- Calvin Klein Leather Belt, available at Nordstrom, $27 (originally $45) [You save $18]
- Featherweight Pullover Hoodie, available at Pact, $35 (originally $50) [You save $15]
- Ted Baker London Slim Fit Polo, available at Nordstrom, $40.59 (originally $99) [You save $58.41]
- EastPak Back to Work Backpack, available at Nordstrom, $41.98 (originally $70) [You save $28.02]
- Second Skin Lounge Pant, available at Tommy John, $47.20 (originally $59) [You save $11.80]
- Sephora Collection Cosmetic Sponge Wheel, available at Sephora, $3 (originally $7) [You save $4]
- Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Mascara, available at Ulta, $12.50 (originally $25) [You save $12.50]
- Nivea for Men Sensitive Collection Gift Set, available at Amazon, $12.50 (originally $25) [You save $12.50]
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, available at Amazon, $12.75 (originally $75) [You save $4.25]
- Jack Black It’s the Balm Set, available at Nordstrom, $15 (originally $19) [You save $4]
- TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, available at Amazon, $19.89 (originally $35.99) [You save $16.10]
- Son & Park Beauty Water, available at Soko Glam, $21 (originally $30) [You save $9]
- Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow Palette, available at Ulta, $24.50 (originally $49) [You save $24.50]
- GlamGlow The Superstar Set, available at Sephora, $49 (originally $59) [You save $10]
- Philosophy Forever Favorites Set, available at Sephora, $49 (originally $69) [You save $20]
- Mineralamp Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp, available at Amazon, $15.99 (originally $24.99) [You save $9]
- Frost Gray Graphic Throw, available at West Elm, $19 (originally $39) [You save $20]
- S’Well Blue Granite 18-Ounce Insulated Tumbler, available at Nordstrom, $22.50 (originally $30) [You save $7.50]
- Round Lush Velvet Pillows, available at West Elm, $23 (originally $39) [You save $16]
- Iittala Krouvi Beer Mugs (set of 4), available at Crate & Barrel, $23.96 (originally $29.95) [You save $5.99]
- ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set, available at Amazon, $23.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $36]
- Faux Fur Throw, available at Land’s End, $49.98 (originally $99.95) [You save $49.97]
- “The Complete 2019 Web Development Bootcamp”, available at Udemy, $9.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $190]
- “The Ultimate Drawing Course – Beginner to Advanced”, available at Udemy, $9.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $140]
- “Adobe Photoshop Deep Dive: Adobe Bridge”, available at CreativeLive, $14 (originally $29) [You save $15]
- “Social Media and Web Graphics Made Easy”, available at CreativeLive, $24 (originally $49) [You save $25]
- “Conquering Crappy Light”, available at CreativeLive, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50]
- NBA 2k19 for Playstation 4, available at Best Buy, $34.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $25]
- AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Kit, available at Amazon, $49 (originally $99) [You save $50]
Check out all of our coverage throughout the day as we discover the best Cyber Monday deals for you.
