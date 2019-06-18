Here’s what you should buy on Amazon Prime Day 2019 based on the best deals we’ve seen in past years

source Amazon

Last year, Amazon pushed forward more than 1 million deals over the course of 1.5 days during its annual sales event, Prime Day. That’s a huge number, and it’s nice knowing you’ll have plenty of options to shop, but it’s also just plain overwhelming.

A million deals is more than enough to make your head spin, which is why Insider Picks rounds up the best Prime Day deals for you every year to help you save on a new piece of tech, kitchen appliance, or clothing – without having to spend hours clicking through pages of deals.

Amazon has not officially announced when Prime Day 2019 is happening, but that shouldn’t stop you from thinking about what products you’re hoping to save on this summer. Below, we’ve put together a general guide to the deals you should be keeping an eye on, as well as links to product categories and brand pages that you can bookmark directly. We’ve been covering Prime Day every year since it first started in 2015, so we’ve developed a pretty good sense for the types of products that will have the best deals.

Before you crack your knuckles and get to clicking, remember that you must first be an Amazon Prime member in order to access Prime Day deals. Start your free 30-day trial now so you’ll be able to shop on Prime Day and also try out the dozens of other benefits included in your membership.

Read on for a guide to what you should buy on Prime Day 2019.

Want to stay updated on everything Prime Day 2019? Bookmark this page and our master guide to the best deals of Prime Day.

Amazon devices and services

source Amazon, BI Graphics

Prime Day wouldn’t be complete without nearly every Amazon device and service you can think of going on sale. The bookworm-ish Picks team highly recommends picking up a Kindle ebook reader, along with a Kindle Unlimited membership, both of which make reading more convenient and enjoyable.

You’ll also get excellent bang for your buck in one of Amazon’s many Echo smart speakers. Last year, all but one of them cost under $100. Fire tablets and Fire TV devices, along with Audible and Amazon Music memberships, ensure you’ll be entertained through the rest of summer and beyond.

Speakers and headphones

source Ultimate Ears

Whether you want to blast your music loud and clear or keep the listening experience to yourself, you’ll be able to save this Prime Day. Deals we’ve seen in the past were no small change: think $300 off KEF Bookshelf Loudspeakers and $50 to $60 off portable Bluetooth speakers from brands like Ultimate Ears. Unlike other categories, which may be dominated by just a few brands, there will be a large variety of speaker and headphone brands fighting to offer the best Prime Day 2019 deals.

Smart security and smart lighting

source Amazon

There was an almost overwhelming number of smart security camera and smart lighting deals on Prime Day 2018. Amazon-owned Ring usually discounts a number of its cameras, with the Doorbell Pro being the most popular, but the Doorbell 2 and Spotlight Cam are quality alternatives. While Ring devices are doorbell-camera systems, Blink makes dedicated security camera systems if you prefer those.

Inside the home, Philips Hue smart light bulbs are a cool and convenient home upgrade that won’t take much set-up or maintenance. Last year, the deals from Sengled and Leviton also caught our eyes.

Kitchen appliances

source KitchenAid/Instagram

If you haven’t joined the cult of Instant Pot yet, Prime Day is your chance because it goes on sale every single year. Other small kitchen appliances you might want to buy are blenders, coffee makers, sous vide cookers, and air fryers. Classic brands like Crock-Pot, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Keurig, and KitchenAid all saw significant deals during past Prime Day events.

Bulk home supplies

source Amazon

We look through deals all day long come Prime Day, but the deals we end up buying ourselves are also often the most overlooked: bulk home supplies like toilet paper and paper towels. Amazon’s Presto! brand is highly rated and already affordable, and you’ll be able to save even more on Prime Day. After the sales event, you can bet you won’t be running out of toilet paper any time soon.

Vacuum cleaners

source Amazon

Top-performing vacuums from brands such as Eufy, Dyson, and iRobot are normally quite the investment. On Prime Day, however, you can usually take $100 off these popular robot vacuum cleaners and cordless vacuum cleaners. There will also be plenty of regular vacuum cleaners on sale, but if you want an especially high-tech and powerful model, we would place our bets on deals from the brands above.

Back-to-school supplies

source Amazon

Prime Day is prime time to get ahead of the back-to-school shopping rush. Although you or your student may not be going back to school until August or September, it’s smart to take advantage of current deals. Last year, we saw deals for supplies (Crayola, Sharpie, Post-It), backpacks (Herschel, Under Armour), laptops (Acer, ASUS, Google), and dorm room essentials (RoomMates, AmazonBasics).

Insider Picks Buying Guide-approved products

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

When the best of the best are on sale, it’s a no-brainer to go for the purchase. We organize our deal roundups by category (e.g. tech, home and kitchen, baby) and budget (e.g. under $50, under $25), but we also highlight when the products we recommend in our buying guides are enjoying deals on Prime Day. In 2018, we showed you 100 of the best products, from laptops to sports accessories, that were on sale. Check back here this year for a similar guide.