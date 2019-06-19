Here’s what you can do if you don’t like your tattoo

caption If you’re not happy with your tattoo, you might be able to do something about it. source iStock

Tattoos are a super popular art form and they’re known for being permanent but if you’re not satisfied with your ink you have a few options.

Touch-ups, cover-up designs, and laser removal are some possible ways to deal with a tattoo you no longer want.

However, every tattoo must be approached on a case-by-case basis. Some tattoos can be removed completely but others, especially those with vibrant colors, are not as easy to get rid of.

By working with removal specialists and professional tattoo artists, it’s possible to get rid of ink you don’t like or turn it into a design you love.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Many people treasure their tattoos and wear them with pride – but not every person has a wonderful experience with ink.

Fortunately, whether you’re unhappy with the quality of your ink or it symbolizes something you’d rather forget, your tattoo doesn’t necessarily have to be on your body forever.

To learn more, INSIDER spoke with professional tattoo artist Baris Yesilbas of Fleur Noire Tattoo Parlour and Dr. Will Kirby, board-certified dermatologist and chief medical officer for aesthetic-dermatology group LaserAway.

Here’s what you should know about dealing with a tattoo you don’t like.

Before attempting to do anything to your tattoo, wait for it to properly heal

Even if you immediately dislike a brand-new tattoo’s design, it’s important to follow proper tattoo aftercare and let the entire area heal before making any sort of alterations.

“I’ve met a lot of people who are unhappy about their tattoos and wanted to cover up immediately after getting it done but the thing is you should wait at least four to six weeks for it to heal,” said Yesilbas.

Read More: 8 things your tattoo artist wishes you knew

Some tattoos can be completely removed with laser treatments

caption Removing a tattoo can take some time. source iStock

Kirby said some tattoos can be removed completely, it just depends on where the ink is on your body and what sort of colors were used in it.

“Typically older, black, amateur tattoos located on the central part of the body (torso, back, neck, trunk) are most likely to undergo complete resolution with enough treatments,” he explained. But extremely vibrant ink might be more difficult to remove.

“A true black-ink tattoo is by far the easiest to treat,” Kirby told INSIDER. “In some cases, red ink can resolve easily as well.” However, colors such a teal, aqua, and maroon can be resistant to removal. And other hues, such as yellow, as well as some oranges and browns, may not be removed by laser treatment at all, he explained.

You’ll also want to keep in mind that the removal process can be “uncomfortable but tolerable,” said Kirby. Like with getting a tattoo, removing it can come with some risks, such as infection or slight skin discoloration, per WebMD.

Fortunately, tattoo-removal sessions can be pretty quick – Kirby said that a tattoo the size of a postage stamp can be treated in as little as 30 seconds.

But you will most likely need to do undergo a few removal sessions before your ink entirely fades. Kirby said although it varies depending on the person and the tattoo, you should expect to do around five to 15 treatments.

You can reference tools like the Kirby-Desai scale to estimate how many treatments you may need for your exact tattoo but ultimately, the best way to figure out how many sessions you need is to consult a professional.

Also keep in mind that tattoo removals can be costly. Generally, one removal session can cost between $50 and $500 per treatment, but the price can change depending on your tattoo and your location.

In some cases, designs can be fixed or touched up by an expert artist

If your issues with the tattoo are relatively small, then an artist may be able to fix them up for you. For instance, if you want to keep your tattoo but just wish the ink wasn’t so faded, an artist may be able to touch it up.

However, this will be judged on a case-by-case basis, because it depends on factors such as the ink quality and color, as well as how deep the ink penetrated your skin, Yesilbas explained. You’ll also want to find an artist who is willing and able to do touch-ups, especially if the tattoo you’re adjusting was done by someone else.

In other cases, you might want to get a cover-up tattoo

caption Some tattoos can be covered with a new design. source iStock

If you choose this route, make sure you choose a cover-up design that’s plausible – for example, you probably won’t be able to cover up a dark-black tattoo with an entirely pastel design. To better understand your options, you’ll want to consult with your tattoo artist.

You’ll also want to ensure your cover-up is something that you really like, not just something that happens to fit over your current not-so-beloved ink, said Yesilbas.

“This is another mistake that people do. They want to get rid of the tattoo that they have and don’t care about the new one,” he added.

But even if you opt to get a cover-up tattoo, you might want to book a few ink-removal sessions

In some cases, even if you plan on getting a cover-up tattoo, you may want to make a few trips to a tattoo-removal specialist. “I encourage my clients to get them removed instead of covering it up most of the time or at least do it for [a] couple of sessions so it will fade out [so it] will be easier to cover with a new tattoo,” added Yesilbas.

Read More: