5 things to know before visiting Florida, from what to eat to where to visit

caption Amelia Island is one of the many places you can visit in Florida. source csfotoimages/ iStock

Florida can be a great place for people of all ages to travel to because there is a lot to do and see.

Perhaps one of the best ways to explore the state is by car so that you can experience many of Florida’s beautiful cities.

While you’re in Florida, you may want to try a slice of key lime pie or eat a Cuban sandwich, two of the state’s popular dishes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

The most southeastern US state, Florida is home to some fun and relaxing attractions for people of any age. Depending on which parts of Florida you visit, you could soak up the sun on white-sand beaches one day and explore famous amusement parks the next.

Plus, Florida can be a great place to visit year-round for those who love a bit of warm weather – it’s called the Sunshine State for a reason.

From what to eat to which cities to visit, here’s a useful guide to planning a trip to Florida.

The best time to visit Florida depends on the weather and crowds you’re looking to encounter

Florida’s high season is typically mid-December to mid-April when tourists are looking to escape the cold winter weather in the northern parts of the US.

During those months, Florida’s weather is oftentimes on the cooler, more comfortable side. From December to April, Florida’s temperature can typically range from 60 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit although this depends on which part of the state you’re in.

In terms of weather, Florida’s summer months, specifically June, July, and August, are some of the hottest times to visit the state. It can also be some of the most crowded times because it’s when many families with kids visit, as children in the US are oftentimes not in school during these months.

Florida’s “off seasons” are usually spring and fall. During these months you may be able to avoid large crowds and score great deals on hotels and flights.

Do keep in mind that June through November is usually considered to be Florida’s hurricane season. Although you may be able to score better deals during these months, you’ll want to make note of the state’s hurricane evacuation procedures before you travel.

Driving around Florida could be a great option but the state also has a few forms of public transit

caption Some areas in Florida have trolleys that you can use to get around. source GPlantam/Wikimedia Commons

There are so many places to explore in Florida so one of the best ways to make the most of your time in the state may be by driving around in your car or a rental car. Florida has a lot of scenic, coastal roads and roads that are surrounded by forests, so you may even enjoy some great views while driving around the state.

In addition, a road trip through Florida gives you the opportunity to stumble upon some of Florida’s beautiful cities, such as Mount Dora, known for its antique shops, or Melbourne, known for its art galleries and zoo.

If driving is not an option, Florida also has a few forms of mass transit that you can take advantage of. There are Greyhound buses and an Amtrak train system that runs through the state and visitors can ride trolleys or buses to get around certain parts of Florida.

In addition to lounging on beaches, there are a lot of things to do in Florida – where you choose to go depends on what kind of trip you’re looking to have

caption Disney World is great for families with children. source Matt Stroshane/Getty

If you’re searching for a family-friendly Florida destination you may want to head to Orlando. This city is home to Disney World and Universal Studios, which both offer many attractions for kids and adults alike.

If a quiet destination is more your style, you may want to check out Naples or Amelia Island. Naples is a great spot for golfing and fishing and Amelia Island has art galleries to explore, boats to rent, and plenty of fine restaurants to dine in.

The Florida Keys could be the ideal spot for those who love nature. While visiting this string of tropical islands, you can go snorkeling and learn about the colorful reefs or you can take an airboat ride through the Everglades and observe alligators and trees.

If you’re looking to party, Miami could be your ideal destination. Miami Beach is known for its bustling nightlife and, while there, you can dance alongside DJs and soak up the sun.

For those interested in history, consider visiting St. Augustine, which is considered to be the oldest city in the US. You can take an old-town trolley tour through the historic city, learn at the oldest wooden schoolhouse in the country, visit the Medieval Torture Museum, or partake in history-based activities at the Colonial Quarter.

Florida has a few signature dishes and drinks you may want to try

caption Key lime pie may have originated in the Florida Keys. source homecooked by deedee/Flickr

Since Florida grows a lot of the US’s citrus each year, you may want to try a fresh orange, the state’s official fruit, while on your trip.

During your trip, you may also want to try a slice of key lime pie, a dessert that has supposed roots in the Florida Keys. This pie is typically made using lime juice, sweetened condensed milk, and egg yolks.

You may also want to stop by Miami for lunch and try its popular Cuban sandwiches, which are typically loaded with pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and mustard. Since Florida is surrounded by a lot of water, it’s also a great place to enjoy some fresh seafood. You may want to try the popular grouper sandwich, a white-fish sandwich that’s typically topped with lettuce and tomato.

Florida also produces a selection of beer such as Funky Buddha, with a brewery located in the heart of Oakland Park, and Cigar City Brewing, with a brewery located in Tampa. Those who prefer wine can explore the Lakeridge Winery and Vineyard in Clermont and participate in wine tastings.

Packing for a visit to the Sunshine State can be quite simple

You can count on Florida to be pretty warm throughout the year, so that may make packing easy. Although you always want to check the weather before you travel, in most cases you’ll want to pack warm-weather clothing and a swimsuit.

Read More: 15 myths about sunburn you should stop believing

Of course, don’t forget to protect yourself from both the sun and pesky mosquitoes by packing sunscreen, a hat, insect repellent, and sunglasses.