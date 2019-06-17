13 foods you shouldn’t leave Paris without trying

caption There are a lot of desserts, snacks, and meals you can try in Paris, France. source iStock

There are a lot of delightful dishes and snacks to enjoy while in Paris, France.

While in Paris, you may want to try desserts like macarons, eclairs, and profiteroles – some of which are believed to have originated elsewhere, though they are popular in the French capital.

You might also want to try some savory dishes like duck confit and escargot.

From historical monuments to beautiful gardens, there’s no shortage of things to see in Paris, France. But while you’re exploring this city, you’ll also want to take some time to enjoy some of its culinary offerings.

After all, there’s a reason Paris has oftentimes been called one of the culinary capitals of the world – it’s home to many Michelin-star restaurants, delicious bakeries, and famous dishes.

Here are a few must-try dishes to check out in Paris, France.

You might want to try an éclair.

caption They are usually topped with chocolate icing. source iStock

There are too many delicious desserts to count in Paris, but éclairs are one of the more popular pastries you’ll find in this city. An éclair is a famous, oblong French pastry that is commonly filled with custard and topped with chocolate icing.

Croissants are impossible to ignore.

caption Sometimes they’re filled with chocolate. source Getty Images

Although croissants are actually believed to have originated from a popular Austrian pastry, they are incredibly popular in France.

And while in Paris, you’ll definitely want to try this flaky, buttery pastry that’s sometimes filled with chocolate or almonds. Croissants pair well with coffee and make for a delightful on-the-go breakfast.

A classic French onion soup is a great dish for a cold night.

caption It’s typically topped with cheese. source Flickr/Kojach

In Paris, this soup, made of beef broth, cheese, onions, and toasted bread, is the real deal: it’s rich, filling, and delightfully warm.

Although it’s unclear who created the French onion soup, there are two popular theories about this dish’s roots. One is that it was made for King Louis XV when he got hungry after a hunting trip. The other is that it was made for the Duke of Lorraine, the father of Queen Marie (wife of King Louis XV), who loved it so much he made it for the king and queen.

You can’t leave without eating at least one baguette.

caption Baguettes are crispy, yet soft. source Flickr / Paul Asman and Jill Lenoble

Baguettes can be found throughout Paris and although they aren’t all created equally, it’s not difficult to find a really, really delicious one. Look for a baguette with a golden, toasted outside and an inside that feels a bit soft when squeezed.

They can be enjoyed plain, topped with jam, or even be used to create a sandwich.

Duck confit is another delicious dinner dish.

caption It’s a fairly fancy dish. source Wikimedia Commons/[CC BY 2.0]

Duck confit is a classic French dish made using just about every part of a duck – the sauces and spices used to flavor the meal tend to vary.

Try the escargot.

caption Escargot can be quite tasty. source Shutterstock

Escargot, otherwise known as edible land snails that are typically put through a two-week purging period before they’re ready to eat, are indeed a popular delicacy in Paris. They’re oftentimes cooked with ingredients like butter, wine, or garlic.

Try plenty of fromage.

caption Roquefort is typically made with sheep milk. source iStock

When at any eatery, check the menu for “fromage,” the French word for cheese. There are so many cheeses worth trying in Paris but you may want to seek out a French-made variety.

Some French favorites include Roquefort (sheep-milk cheese made in southern France), Bleu d’Auvergne (a French blue cheese), and Cantal (a firm cheese produced in central France).

Eat plenty of macarons.

caption They come in a variety of flavors. source iStock

Macarons have become super popular in many bakeries around the globe, but there’s nothing quite like a macaron from Paris.

Though believed by some to have originated in Italy, macarons are a cream-filled sandwich cookie made from almond flour, sugar, and egg whites that come in all different flavors.

Many believe they’ve been a staple in France since the 1500s and you can find them in most bakeries or in a shop that specializes in this sweet dessert.

Keep things simple with steak frites.

caption It’s simple and delicious. source Alexandralaw1977/ iStock

Though it is believed to have roots in Belgium, this dish is popular in France, especially in Paris. It simply consists of a piece of steak and a plate of frites (French fries) and is served for lunch or dinner.

Crepes are perfect for those who want a savory dish or a sweet one.

caption They can be sweet or savory. source iStock

Crepes, essentially very thin pancakes that are filled with toppings and carefully folded or rolled, are another French favorite and you can find them anywhere from restaurants to small spots on the street where you can grab them and go.

They can be a sweet dessert when topped with fruit, syrups (like caramel), and whipped cream. Or, they can be a savory snack when filled with meats, cheeses, and vegetables.

Drink some incredibly creamy hot chocolate.

caption It’s a creamy drink. source iStock

If you need to warm up, seek out some chocolat chaud in Paris. This thick, creamy drink is typically made with real chocolate that’s melted with milk.

Enjoy a Croque Monsieur or a Croque Madame.

caption A Croque Monsieur is nice and cheesy. source Wikimedia Commons

Looking for a sandwich? You can’t go wrong with a classic Croque Monsieur or Croque Madame. The Croque Monsieur is essentially a broiled ham-and-cheese sandwich. The Croque Madame is the same thing but with an added fried egg.

Finish your meal with profiteroles.

caption Sometimes they’re drizzled in a sweet sauce. source iStock

Since this dessert goes by many names (including cream puffs), it’s a bit tough to track down its exact roots. Some suggest the dish was created by an Italian chef while others believe the dessert’s roots go way back to the Middle Ages.

Regardless, profiteroles are popular in Paris and these cream-filled pastries are oftentimes drizzled with chocolate. You can find them on many dessert menus or you can pick them up from a bakery for a small, sweet treat.

