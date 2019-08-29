9 of the best things to order at Panera Bread, according to dietitians

caption This popular chain has options for individuals looking for a light meal or a hearty one. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Panera Bread has a menu filled with hearty dishes and lighter meals for people who follow a variety of diets and eating patterns.

Insider spoke to nutritionists and dietitians to see which menu items from Panera Bread they recommend.

They mostly suggested items like egg-white wraps, tomato soups, and broth bowls that are packed with protein and fiber so those who eat them can feel energized for longer.

Popular chains like Panera Bread offer huge menus that include a mix of indulgent treats and lighter meals.

But it’s not always easy to figure out what to order, especially when you’re looking for something filling but light.

Insider consulted with nutritionists and dietitians to figure out some of the best Panera menu items for those looking to eat mindfully, even when they are dining out.

Panera’s unsweetened iced tea options are mindful alternatives to soda.

When you’re craving a beverage that’s more flavorful than water but less sugary than soda, registered dietitian Lauren Harris-Pincus recommends opting for one of Panera’s unsweetened teas and adding sparkling water to it for a fizzy kick.

“Panera has amazing tea options with little to no sugar. The unsweetened plum ginger hibiscus iced tea is my favorite and I sometimes combine it with seltzer for a refreshing, sparkly, sugar-free drink,” Harris-Pincus told Insider.

If you feel like something with a hint of real sugar, you can also mix unsweetened black iced tea with Panera’s passion papaya green tea or agave lemonade for a slightly less sweet drink.

Try an avocado, egg white, and spinach sandwich for a lower-calorie, high-protein meal.

Panera offers a range of highly customizable breakfast sandwiches that feature fewer calories and less fat than some more notorious drive-through options.

“My favorite Panera breakfast sandwich is the avocado, egg white, and spinach sandwich on a sprouted-grain bagel flat. This deliciousness has 410 calories and 21 grams of protein,” said Harris-Pincus.

If you want to cut back on calories, you can ask the kitchen to hold the white-cheddar cheese, but if you’re looking for more protein you can ask to add a freshly cooked runny egg.

Get your daily serving of vegetables in with Panera’s combination meals.

Panera is an easy place to load up on veggies if you don’t feel like chopping them yourself, especially if you take advantage of the chain’s combo deals.

“For lunch or dinner, I love the ‘You Pick Two’ options with a cup of 10-vegetable soup and a half salad – either the spicy Thai salad with chicken or strawberry poppy-seed salad with chicken when it’s in season,” said Harris-Pincus.

For the accompanying side item, consider choosing an apple for the fiber and natural sugary kick or the sprouted-grain roll if you’re feeling extra hungry.

For a protein boost that’s not super high-calorie, try an egg-white wrap.

Eggs are a great source of early morning protein if you’re looking to avoid more calorie-dense meats like sausage or bacon. To make your on-the-go breakfast a bit leaner, you can skip the yolk and opt for an egg white-only option.

“The Panera Mediterranean egg-white wrap is a fabulous breakfast choice,” said Harris-Pincus, “It’s packed with 19 grams of protein for only 260 calories and adds veggies to breakfast, which is a big win in my book.”

The Mediterranean egg-white wrap also comes with feta, parmesan, spinach, smoky tomato confit, and a basil-white-bean puree in a whole-grain wrap. You can skip the cheese or add another egg to tweak the dish’s nutritional profile to your liking.

Panera’s lentil and quinoa bowls can help keep you satisfied for longer.

Looking for a hearty lunch that won’t weigh you down? Consider trying the lentil-quinoa broth bowl with a cage-free egg.

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Elissa Goldman told Insider that this meal is packed with heart-healthy grains and satisfying fiber.

“This bowl combines tasty, non-starchy vegetables and satisfying protein from the lentil blend and egg. It also includes quinoa and brown rice, which will help keep you satiated and full,” said Goldman.

The dish packs 17 grams of protein into just 340 calories and also includes tomato sofrito, fresh kale, and spinach.

Try the steel-cut oatmeal with quinoa for fiber and protein.

Oatmeal is a popular breakfast staple – and Panera’s version of it includes a dash of quinoa and almonds.

“I love Panera’s steel-cut oatmeal with almonds and quinoa,” said Fine. “The quinoa adds a boost of protein, which helps to keep you full until snack time.”

Fine also added that the dish’s steel cut oats provide a solid source of fiber. You can ask for your oatmeal without honey and add extra cinnamon if you want to cut the dish’s sugar without sacrificing flavor.

For something warm and comforting, try the tomato soup.

Registered dietitian Kristin Koskinen told Insider that Panera’s vegetarian creamy tomato soup is a pretty good balance between hearty and healthy.

“I like the vegetarian creamy tomato soup, which has considerably less sodium than many of Panera’s other soup options,” said Koskinen.

“I’d also choose the black-bean soup. Not only is it delicious, but also it’s loaded with fiber that keeps you feeling full, longer. Black beans are a good source of iron, something lacking in many diets,” she added.

Go with a protein-rich salad to stay fuller for longer.

If you are looking for options with the biggest bang for your nutritional buck, go straight to the salads, especially those with dark greens. The nutritional profiles of Panera’s salads vary but, generally speaking, leafy greens are good sources of folate, Vitamin A, C, K1, and potassium.

“Choosing a salad that comes with chicken will provide you with some extra protein that will keep you feeling satiated longer,” said Koskinen. “For a vegetarian option, the modern Greek salad with quinoa is a nice choice. It offers fiber and protein to keep you satisfied.”

Add an apple to your meal for extra nutrients.

Looking for a free and easy way to make your Panera meal a little healthier? Swap out your starchy side, like a roll or bag of chips, for a piece of fruit.

“Whatever you choose, consider getting an apple for your side. It adds an additional 5 grams of fiber to your meal, along with vitamins and minerals that support your health,” said Koskinen.