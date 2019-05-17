13 things to know about ‘John Wick’ before seeing ‘Chapter 3’

caption A league of assassins is coming for John Wick in “Chapter 3,” but he’s ready. source Nico Tavernise/Lionsgate

Warning: There are mild spoilers ahead about the “John Wick” franchise.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” starring Keanu Reeves, is in theaters.

If you didn’t have time to binge the first two, INSIDER breaks down everything you need to know going into “Chapter 3” about the High Table, Wick, and why this is the ultimate franchise for dog lovers.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“John Wick: Chapter 3” is in theaters and this time the tables have turned on Wick.

Immediately following the events of “John Wick 2,” Wick is on the run in New York City. After killing a member of the secret underground world of assassins in a venue where murder is forbidden, there’s a $14 million bounty on Wick’s head and every killer is out for his blood.

If you haven’t had time to watch the first two films in the action franchise again before round three, you may be a little confused heading into “Parabellum.” INSIDER has you covered.

Keep reading to see what you need to know before watching Keanu Reeves go head-to-head with some of the world’s deadliest killers once again.

What’s the purpose of this franchise? Gangsters murdered John Wick’s puppy and stole his vintage Mustang.

caption The premise of “John Wick” is simple and is repeated a bunch of times throughout the movies. source Lionsgate

The premise of “John Wick” is simple and heartbreaking. Wick retired from his life as one of the world’s best assassins to live out the rest of his days with his wife, Helen. Unfortunately, Helen became terminally ill and died. Her final gift to her widowed husband was a Beagle puppy.

After 15 minutes of introducing us to Wick and falling for his adorable puppy who he lets ride in the front seat of his car, “John Wick” rips the rug out from under the audience. A group of Russian gangsters breaks into his home, savagely kills his dog, and steals his classic Mustang. With nothing else to lose, Wick returns to assassin-mode to get revenge and retrieve his car.

You’re rallying behind him and supporting everything he does to avenge the death of his sweet puppy Daisy.

Wait. The entire John Wick franchise is founded on someone killing this guy’s puppy?

caption This is just a franchise about a dog-loving man who wants to live peacefully and we’re here for it. source Lionsgate

Yes.

“John Wick” is the most dog-friendly movie universe you’ll ever watch. (Sorry “Turner & Hooch.”) Have you ever seen another movie trilogy show one man kill tens of other men just to avenge the death of his pup?

Wick gets a new pitbull puppy at the end of the first movie and he’s back in “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

caption We love that John Wick is a pitbull supporter. source Lionsgate

Wick saved the pup from getting euthanized at the end of the first film and claimed him as his own.

The dog doesn’t have a name, and, mini spoiler, the dog still has no name in “John Wick: Chapter 3,” but that doesn’t mean Wick loves him any less. There’s a moment early in “Chapter 3” where Wick sends his pitbull in a taxi to a hotel in order to keep him out of harm’s way. That’s true love.

Wick is very good at killing people. Every assassin knows his name.

caption He’s not a man you want to mess with. source Lionsgate

The head of NYC’s Russian crime syndicate, Viggo Tarasov, explains at the start of “John Wick,” Wick was the man you sent to kill the Boogeyman. He’s that good.

You may hear a reference to the Boogeyman in “John Wick 3.” Despite Wick being referred to as the man sent to kill the Boogeyman, he’s also been referred to as the Baba Yaga in the franchise, a Russian word for the Boogeyman.

Wick has killed over 200 people in the first two movies.

caption Keanu Reeves has taken a lot of hits, but he’s still standing with a massive kill count. source John Wick / Lionsgate

Australian designer, George Hatzis, has made two infographics breaking down the amount of people Wick has killed in the two “John Wick” movies. So far, the total is 205 bodies. We’re looking forward to the third graphic.

Read more: A breakdown of the body count in “John Wick: Chapter 2”

He kills everyone in style.

caption If you’re going to go down fighting, you may as well go out in style. source Summit Entertainment

Not only are the kills done in stylish ways, but Wick is always seen wearing a suit. There are scenes in the franchise where we have just watched John get a suit tailored as he prepped for battle. Apparently, you can’t kill without the right outfit.

The entire franchise takes place in a little over a week.

caption This is one detail you may not realize since the first film in the franchise was released in 2014. source Lionsgate

It may be five years since the first film in the “John Wick” franchise hit theaters, but in the “John Wick” universe, it’s only been about a week. The first film takes us through the events of his wife’s funeral straight to a few days later when he’s beaten and decides to go on a killing spree.

The second film takes place four days after the first. The third picks up right where the second one ended.

The title of “John Wick: Chapter 3,” “Parabellum,” means “Prepare for War” in Latin.

caption John Wick goes to the Continental in “John Wick: Chapter 3” to get some fire power. source Nico Tavernise/Lionsgate

The title makes sense by the end of “John Wick: Chapter 3” as Wick literally takes his fight to the Continental hotel and goes to war.

The Continental is a series of hotels around the world where John and other assassins seek refuge and resources when carrying out business.

caption Ian McShane plays Winston, the manager of the Continental in NYC. Here he’s hanging out with Wick’s new nameless pup. source Nico Tavernise/Lionsgate

No murder is allowed on the grounds of the Continental. It’s a safe space for assassins. Wick broke that rule at the end of “John Wick: Chapter 2” and became excommunicated from the hotel.

Ian McShane plays the manager of the New York City Continental, Winston, and will be back in the third film. Despite breaking the rules of the Continental, Winston and John are friends. At the end of the second film, Winston gave Wick a one-hour lead time when he should have killed him. That may come back to bite him.

The name of the assassins’ group that’s after John is the High Table.

caption John made a grave error and now he’s paying the price. source Lionsgate

You’re going to hear about the High Table a lot in movie three. John killed a member of the group at the end of the second movie on the grounds of the Continental Hotel, where murder is strictly forbidden. As a result, the High Table put that $14 million bounty on his head.

“John Wick: Chapter 2” gave us the “Matrix” reunion we didn’t know we were looking for.

caption The Bowery King also helped John after he was excommunicated from the Continental. source Nico Tavernise/Lionsgate

Fans may have been surprised to see Laurence Fishburne join the franchise in the second film as the Bowery King.

Don’t expect to see much of him with Wick in this third film. However, “Chapter 3” has us excited for an inevitable team-up in a potential fourth film in the franchise.

John Wick used to work for the leader of the Russian crime syndicate of New York City.

caption “John Wick: Chapter 3” sees John go back to his roots after he decides he has no choice. source Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

This is mentioned near the start of the first movie. Not to give away too much without spoiling some moments from the third film, but that’s important to keep in mind going into movie three now that John’s on the run and in trouble.

A few “Game of Thrones” stars have showed up in the “John Wick” universe.

caption Alfie Allen played Theon on “Game of Thrones.” source Summit Entertainment

Alfie Allen plays the gangster responsible for killing Wick’s puppy Daisy in the first film. He doesn’t make it through the film.

Jerome Flynn, who plays Bronn on “Game of Thrones,” joins “John Wick: Chapter 3” as a not-so-nice guy who Wick encounters.