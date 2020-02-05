What to know when traveling by plane as the coronavirus spreads and fears mount

caption A Qantas Boeing 787 interior. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Fears of novel coronavirus are raising questions about the safety of air travel in the face of an epidemic.

Air travel is one of the largest transporters of disease traditionally and is responsible for the appearance of the virus in the US and other countries.

Flight-tracking software allows flyers to see if the aircraft operating their flights have been to China.

The spread of novel coronavirus outside of China has a lot of travelers asking questions about the safety of air travel when it comes to the spread of diseases.

Aircraft frequently criss-cross the globe carrying a wide variety of passengers from different places to new places. That makes them ideal carriers for a fast-growing virus.

In response to the outbreak, airlines have canceled flights and countries have restricted access for those who have visited China recently, with some US airlines taking extra precautions on their flights. The US government has started getting involved, limiting which airports can even receive aircraft from China.

Not all aircraft are at risk though, as most flying within the US will never see Chinese skies.

Here’s what you should know about air travel and the novel coronavirus.

Airlines are joining the fight against novel coronavirus.

caption An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

With air travel having the potential to spread the disease, airlines are being cautious to ensure that passengers and flight crew aren’t affected. United Airlines told Business Insider that it’s taking cues from the Centers for Disease Control to help train its crews on protective measures and American Airlines said that crews will be stocking items such as hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes for those who want them.

Both airlines will also be allowing flight attendants to wear masks on flights to the region if they choose to.

The US Department of Homeland Security initially listed airports in eight to act as gateways for flights to China but that list grew to 11 on Monday.

caption Passengers leave LAX after arriving from Shanghai, China source Reuters

Cities with airports that see a lot of service to China largely make up the list, first issued last week by the Department of Homeland Security. New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Washington, Newark, Dallas, and Detroit all make up the list of cities with airports that can accept flights from China.

Larger, international airports were chosen as they have better facilities to process arriving passengers and quarantine them, and arriving aircraft if needed.

Airlines in Asia are restricting items that are reused, such as pillows, blankets, and magazines.

caption Pillows and blankets onboard a Finnair A330. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Airline-provided amenities are often reused and can be a means of transmitting disease so some airlines are cutting back on offering them. Huffington Post blogger and flight attendant Sara Keagle told the online publication that “freshly washed blankets are only supplied to the first flights of the day.”

US airlines have not announced a scale back in these amenities. Airlines such as Cathay Pacific, however, have already announced that these items will not be stocked on some of its flights and in-flight meals will also be limited.

Though they become commonplace when news of a virus spreads, masks don’t always provide the necessary protections against germs, making their value questionable when flying.

For those already with some sort of illness, wearing a surgical mask might help prevent the spread of germs. But for those who are trying to remain uninfected, masks offer no proven benefits.

Chinese airlines are the only ones still flying between the US and China.

caption An Air China Boeing 747. source Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

With new restrictions on foreigners who had been to China recently entering the US, however, some Chinese airlines have been limiting their flights to the US.

American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines have all stopped flying between the US and China, though flights to Hong Kong largely remain.

There are easy ways of finding out If a plane has been to China, even though it’s unlikely and it doesn’t matter.

caption An Air France Airbus A380. source Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Airlines are working with agencies such as the CDC to protect aircraft, passengers, and flight crews. US and European flyers are also less likely to come into contact with a plane that has visited China recently as more and more airlines are dialing back or temporarily canceling their services to the region.

Travelers flying on an aircraft that only has one aisle and are outside of Asia can rest easy as that aircraft likely hasn’t been to China recently due to the limited range of such aircraft.

For those that want to know anyway, however, flight-tracking websites such as FlightAware and FlightRadar24 will tell you where your aircraft has been in the last week if you put in the flight number or tail number.

Flyers also don’t need to worry about flying on the aircraft that evacuated American diplomats as it was a cargo aircraft temporarily converted for passenger use.

caption A Kalitta Air Boeing 747. source Tim Boyle/Getty

Kalitta Air operated the first evacuation flight sent to Wuhan for American diplomats, not a passenger airline. The Ypsilanti, Michigan-based airline solely flies cargo and ferries passengers on a charter-only basis, as seen with the airlift from Wuhan.

Future evacuation flights will likely be operated by the same aircraft as they are readily available for charter. Normal passengers have no chance of flying on the aircraft in their daily travels.