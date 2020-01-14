It took me 24 hours to fly from Guam to New York, and there are 6 items I wish I had brought in my carry-on 6 and I couldn’t have survived without

Joey Hadden
I wish I had these 6 things in my carry-on, but I would have been completely lost without these other flight essentials on this long flight.

Joey Hadden/Insider
  • Knowing exactly what to pack in your carry-on for a long haul flight can be tricky. You only have so much room in your bag, but going without your carry-on essentials on a long flight can be excruciating.
  • When I traveled recently with United Airlines from Guam to New York, it took about 24 hours including layovers.
  • While I made sure to pack everything I needed to stay entertained during my flights, I didn’t think to pack overnight essentials like a toothbrush or deodorant.
  • Since this is a trip I plan to take often, I made a list of things I’m glad I brought in my carry-on bag and other things I longed for during this 3-leg trip.
  • I’ll be sure to bring everything on this long-haul flight packing list next time, and you can, too.
  Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

When I flew from Guam to New York, it took 24 hours and included three flights and two layovers.

I flew from Guam to Hawaii to Texas to New York.
Joey Hadden/Insider

I brought everything I needed to keep myself busy for such a long trip …

I brought entertainment essentials.
Joey Hadden/Insider

… but there are some items that would have made the trip more comfortable without taking up much more space in my carry-on.

I was uncomfortably sweaty in Hawaii.
Joey Hadden/Insider

I wish I brought my refillable water bottle with me on this trip. I didn’t because I thought it would take up too much space in my bag …

I bought this refillable water bottle in the San Francisco airport and I’ve been using it ever since.
Joey Hadden/Insider

… but I didn’t think about the fact that hydration is a necessity, and I’d need to purchase a plastic water bottle during my trip anyway. The air on flights is also very dehydrating, and I felt that acutely on this trip.

I could have saved the environment and $4, but I didn’t.
Joey Hadden/Insider

So I’m glad I brought lip balm to keep my lips from getting dry.

I prefer Glossier’s Balm Dotcom to keep my lips moisturized.
Glossier

But there are other toiletries I wish I had with me, like lotion, which was provided in the bathroom on one of my flights but not the other two.

My flight from Guam to Hawaii had hand cream and face mist in the bathroom.
Joey Hadden/Insider

I don’t normally go 24 hours without brushing my teeth, and if you don’t either, I’d suggest bringing a toothbrush.

Being in and out of slumber all day made my mouth taste and smell bad. I wish I had tossed my toothbrush into my carry-on for this trip.

My teeth on a fresher day.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

But at least I had gum — though it didn’t satisfy my craving for fresh, clean teeth.

Having gum also kept my ears popping when taking off and landing on each flight.
BlinkAndMissIt/Flickr

I knew I’d get sweaty since I was traveling through tropical climates, so I’m glad I brought a change of clothes.

I brought a fresh t-shirt and undergarments.
Joey Hadden/Insider

Changing during my layover in Hawaii made me feel a little fresher for my next flight …

I felt fresher after changing.
Joey Hadden/Insider

… but deodorant would have made me feel even cleaner. I’ll grab a stick next time I make this trek.

I wish I brought deodorant with me in my carry-on.
Volkova Vera/Shutterstock

I wish I brought Advil, too. Dry air on planes can cause migraines, according to Business Insider.

Advil would have minimized my headaches.
Crystal Cox/Business Insider

And I definitely experienced some headaches throughout my trip.

Ouch.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Thankfully my step-grandma gifted me this neck pillow for Christmas.

I don’t know how I ever flew without a neck pillow.
Joey Hadden/Insider

It’s not your average neck pillow — it wraps around your neck 1.5 times. This makes it much easier to find a comfortable position to sleep in a tiny plane seat.

I’ll never fly without a neck pillow again.
Joey Hadden/Insider

But a sleep mask would have been a total game-changer. If I had one of these, I’m sure I would have been able to nap on all three of my flights.

If I had a sleep mask, I could have pretended I was home in bed.
iStock

Since I wasn’t able to nap, it’s a good thing I brought my own iPad with movies and shows downloaded on it. None of my flights had tablets on the backs of seats, so this was a necessity.

My uncle gave me this iPad the day before I left for Guam and it saved my life.
Joey Hadden/Insider

I also downloaded magazine issues to read because I knew I wouldn’t be satisfied with just TV as entertainment for 24 hours.

I downloaded six issues of the New Yorker for my trip.
Joey Hadden/Insider

With all this power being used, I’m also glad I brought an external battery to charge my phone and iPad.

My external battery came in handy on this trip.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Lastly, I’m really glad I brought my own meal for the first flight.

King’s is a local favorite on Guam.
Joey Hadden/Insider

Although it’s a pretty long flight, traveling from Guam to Hawaii isn’t technically flying internationally, so United Airlines flights won’t provide a free meal.

I had fried rice and pancakes.
Joey Hadden/Insider

Having a heavy meal on my first flight also helped put me right to sleep.

I took a nap during my first flight.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

With a career in New York and a family on Guam, I’ll be taking this trip pretty frequently throughout my life.

My family at the airport on Guam.
Joey Hadden/Business Insider

And I’ll definitely bring these additional items in my carry-on in the future to make for a nicer traveling experience.

I’ll never make this trek without these items again.
Joey Hadden/Insider