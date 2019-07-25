22 shows to watch if you’re already caught up on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

caption Some shows are a bit similar to “Grey’s Anatomy” in terms of things like plots, actors, and drama levels. source ABC

So far, “Grey’s Anatomy” has had over 300 episodes and if you’re all caught up, you may be looking for something new to watch.

“Private Practice” and “Station 19” are “Grey’s” spin-offs you might enjoy.

If you’re looking for other medical dramas, try “The Good Doctor” or “ER.”

If you love specific actors from “Grey’s,” try watching “Killing Eve” which stars Sandra Oh, the actress who played Cristina Yang or “Supergirl,” which features Chyler Leigh, the actress behind Lexie Grey.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

If you are one of many who are already caught up on the 300+ episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy,” you might be looking for something new to watch that can help you fill the medical-drama-shaped missing piece in your life until the series’ newest season airs.

From medical dramas with romantic plotlines to series loaded with mysterious cases and cliffhangers, there are plenty of shows out there that seem to provide what “Grey’s” fans love the most.

Here are some shows to watch if you like “Grey’s Anatomy.”

If you love the “Grey’s Anatomy” universe, try “Private Practice,” which keeps Addison Montgomery’s story alive.

caption If you loved Addison on “Grey’s,” you’ll probably enjoy this series. source ABC

This “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off ran for six seasons and it focuses on Derek Shepherd’s ex-wife Addison Montgomery. The show chronicles her life in Los Angeles after she left Seattle behind to be a doctor at a private practice.

Read More: 11 things medical shows always get wrong, according to doctors

Or try “Station 19,” which has a ton of crossovers with “Grey’s.”

caption “Station 19” characters regularly appear on “Grey’s” these days. source ABC

There are only a few seasons of this more recent spin-off so far and it’s still on the air. The series follows Miranda Bailey’s husband Ben Warren as he moves out of the medical field to become a firefighter. The show also takes place in Seattle and stars a former “Grey’s” sweetheart, so it frequently crosses over with the medical drama.

If you love the medical aspect of “Grey’s,” try the classic series “ER.”

caption Like “Grey’s,” this show has a lot of seasons. source NBC

This classic medical drama ran for 15 seasons, from 1994 to 2009. It chronicles the roller-coaster lives of the doctors and patients at Chicago’s County General Hospital.

Read More: 12 of the best medical TV shows, ranked

If you loved the most bizarre medical cases on “Grey’s,” try the drama “House,” which focuses on investigating these sorts of mysteries.

caption The show has some puzzling medical cases. source NBC

The eight-season show features Hugh Laurie as a super-smart doctor frequently confronted with puzzling medical mysteries to solve. It ran from 2004 to 2012.

Read More: 27 celebrities you forgot appeared on ‘House’

If you loved seeing Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, watch her on “Killing Eve.”

caption Sandra Oh plays a very different role on “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

At its core, this British show about a female assassin and the woman trying to hunt her down is very different from “Grey’s Anatomy.” But If you miss Sandra Oh’s “Grey’s” character Cristina Yang, you’ll get your fill on this series that premiered in 2018 and is still on the air. The actress was even nominated for an Emmy for her role on “Killing Eve.”

Like “Grey’s,” the series “New Amsterdam” features doctors who care about every patient.

caption Ryan Eggold stars on the show. source NBC

The show aired in 2018 and was recently renewed for a second season. It depicts the change that goes on in a public New-York hospital after the new medical director decides to treat anyone who needs help.

If you want to see more of Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes’ work, check out the legal drama “For the People.”

caption The series has two seasons. source ABC

Shonda Rhimes created “Grey’s Anatomy,” but her fingerprints are on a ton of other shows, too. She was the executive producer on 17 episodes of the two-season legal drama “For the People,” which ran from 2018 to 2019. You might enjoy this show especially if you loved the high-stakes drama on “Grey’s.”

Chyler Leigh (who played Lexie Grey) takes on another sister role on “Supergirl.”

caption Her hair is a different color on “Supergirl.” source Warner Bros. Television

Many “Grey’s Anatomy” fan miss Lexie Grey and though she very likely won’t return to the series, you can still see the actress who played her, Chyler Leigh, on TV as Supergirl’s sister Alex Danvers on the series “Supergirl.“

This adventure-drama show first premiered in 2015 and its fifth season is set to air later this year.

Read More: 17 notable ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ character deaths, ranked from least to most tragic

“The Good Doctor” is another medical drama on ABC.

caption The show will surely tug at your heartstrings. source ABC

The series shares more than just a network with “Grey’s” – it’s also about a surgeon. It aired in 2017 and is still ongoing. On it, Freddie Highmore stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgeon who has autism.

“How To Get Away With Murder” is even more dramatic than “Grey’s Anatomy,” if you can imagine.

caption The series aired in 2014. source Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Another project involving Rhimes and ABC, “How To Get Away with Murder” is filled with twists, turns, and dark secrets. Imagine “Grey’s Anatomy” plus a fictionalized version of your favorite true-crime podcast and you get this suspenseful series.

The show, which debuted in 2014, is set to end this year after its sixth season.

“Chicago Med” is kind of like “Grey’s Anatomy” but in a different city.

caption The show has a few seasons under its belt. source Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

“Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf is one of the minds behind this fast-paced medical show. Premiering in 2015, “Chicago Med” is still on the air and it chronicles the patient and doctor drama at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

“The Resident” sheds light on another side of the medical world.

caption The show aired in 2018. source Fox Broadcasting Company

The show debuted in 2018 and is currently still on the air. It’s led by “Gilmore Girls” star Matt Czuchry and it features the darker side of privatized medicine and the health-care system.

If you’re a fan of Kim Raver ‘s Teddy Altman, try the short-lived series “Lipstick Jungle” to see the actress in a new kind of role.

caption The series had two seasons. source Universal Media Studios (UMS)

Before Kim Raver played Teddy Altman on “Grey’s Anatomy,” she played a high-powered businesswoman on the comedy-drama series “Lipstick Jungle,” which aired from 2008 to 2009.

It’s a very different role for Raver compared to playing the down-to-earth army veteran Teddy, but it’s fun to watch her take on a different character for two seasons.

If your favorite part of “Grey’s” is learning about dramatic cases, try “Psych,” a crime-solving series with a humorous twist.

caption The show has plenty of fast-paced plots, just like “Grey’s.” source NBC Universal Television

If you want your drama and mysterious cases with a side of humor, you might want to give the eight-season series “Psych” a chance. The show ran from 2006 to 2014 and it features a fake psychic and his best friend as they try to solve mysterious crimes without getting caught lying.

This show is a little more lighthearted than “Grey’s Anatomy,” but the complex friendships and relationships are on par with the ones you see on the medical drama.

Fellow medical drama “Code Black” shows the realities of understaffed hospitals.

caption The show aired on CBS. source CBS

This three-season show, which ran from 2015 to 2018, chronicles how emergency rooms operate when there are too many patients and not enough doctors.

“The Night Shift” follows doctors working late hours to save patients — something surgeons on “Grey’s” do on the regular.

caption The series is no longer on the air. source Cathy Kanavy/NBC

If you especially loved the high-stakes medical side of “Grey’s,” check out “The Night Shift.” This four-season show ran from 2014 to 2017 and it focuses on doctors working the unenviable late shift at the hospital.

If you miss Sara Ramirez, who played the beloved Callie Torres, watch her in her new role on “Madam Secretary.”

caption “Madam Secretary” is a political drama. source CBS

Sara Ramirez has been gone from “Grey’s” for a while and she now appears on the political drama “Madam Secretary,” which first aired in 2014.

On the still-running, fast-paced series, watch Ramirez deal with political issues as Kat Sandoval, a character who was first introduced in 2017.

Read More: Here’s what all the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actors who left the show are up to now

If you want another medical drama, try Canada’s “Saving Hope.”

caption The series is over now. source Bell Broadcast and New Media Fund

The action on this show kicks off when a surgeon’s fiancé – who is also the chief of surgery – tragically falls into a coma. This supernatural series chronicles the surgeon’s life and the lives of those around her for five seasons, from 2012 to 2017.

Fans of Rhimes’ work on “Grey’s” might enjoy the fast-paced political drama “Scandal.”

caption The series ended in 2018. source ABC

Rhimes is the creator of “Scandal,” which ran from 2012 to 2018 and has seven seasons. It stars Kerry Washington as politician Olivia Pope and is filled with drama and secrets.

Read More: 15 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘Scandal’

If you want to see more bizarre incidents, watch “9-1-1” to see how first responders deal with intense calls.

caption The show is filled with suspenseful moments. source 20th Century Fox Television

If you loved how much “Grey’s” had you on the edge of your seat, this series could be your new favorite. “9-1-1” puts first responders in the spotlight as they deal with some truly bizarre emergency calls and incidents. Airing in 2018, the series is currently up to its third season.

Executive-produced by Rhimes, “The Catch” is loaded with juicy secrets.

caption The show is only two seasons, so you can watch it pretty quickly. source Kelsey McNeal/ABC

f you love the dramatic, secret-lover plotlines on “Grey’s,” you might find yourself hooked on this series. Rhimes was an executive producer for “The Catch,” a dramatic series than ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2017. I

“The Catch” is about a con man and a private investigator who fall for each other even when they know they’re not supposed to.

If you love the cliffhangers on “Grey’s,” you might get a kick out of the legal drama “Suits.”

caption Back when she was an actress, Meghan Markle played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane on “Suits.” source USA Network

The series aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and it features a group of attorneys that work together to crack challenging court cases. Like with “Grey’s,” this series’ cliffhangers and cases of the week will have you wanting to watch every episode in just one sitting.

Read More: