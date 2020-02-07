How to find which version of Google Chrome you’re currently using, and update it if needed

caption You might need to update the version of Google Chrome you’re using. source Shutterstock/Evan Lorne

You can find which version of Google Chrome you have by accessing the “About Google Chrome” menu.

When you check for the current version of Google Chrome, you’ll also be able to update the browser if you have any updates available.

You can also set up automatic updates through this process, which can save you time and effort later on.

Keeping your browser up-to-date is vital if you want to keep your web browsing as safe as possible.

If you have Google Chrome, you can easily check for both the version you have and whether or not it’s fully updated.

Here’s how to do it.

How to find which version of Google Chrome you have, and update it

1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the three dots in the upper-right corner of the window.

3. Hover your cursor over “Help.”

caption Hover over “Help” in the dropdown menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “About Google Chrome.”

caption Click “About Google Chrome.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

The version of your Google Chrome browser will appear on the next window, toward the top of the screen.

caption Your version and the option to update it appear on this screen. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Going through this process will also prompt the browser to check if there are any updates available. If there are, you will be given the option to relaunch the browser to install those updates.

You can also choose to automatically keep the browser up to date by selecting “Automatically update Chrome for all users,” which will require you to enter your computer’s password to set up.

caption You can enable automatic updates from this menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

