A veterinarian reveals 4 things they wish they could tell pet owners but can’t

caption Veterinarians work hard to keep pets healthy. source Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider

Dr. Katy Nelson is a resident veterinarian at Freshpet and an associate veterinarian at the Belle Haven Animal Medical Centre in Virginia.

She says vets wish they could tell people to be honest about what a pet has consumed, even if it’s embarrassing.

Google can be helpful, but let vets do their job.

Veterinary medicine is a tough field, so be kind to your vet.

Veterinarians can tell pet owners all about an animal’s health, behavior, and diet.

Sometimes, vets wish they could tell pet owners more than that.

Here are four things she says vets want pet owners to know.

Honesty is the best policy

caption Be honest with your vet. source Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Nelson says that veterinarians want people to be honest about what their pet may have consumed – even if it’s embarrassing or self-incriminating.

“Having an owner come in and tell me ‘Look, I was dumb and I gave my dog three pieces of bacon yesterday and now he’s vomiting and has diarrhea’ is better than just saying ‘I don’t know what it is, maybe he could have gotten something from somewhere,'” she said. “You might feel dumb for having done it, but it’s certainly a lot easier for everyone involved, including your pet, if you’re honest up front about what they came into contact with.”

Don’t diagnose your pet based on an internet search

caption Don’t try to diagnose your pet yourself. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Even if you read a list of symptoms on the internet that sound like what your pet is experiencing, let the vet make that call.

“One of the big frustrations that I hear from a lot of different veterinarians is people coming in saying ‘I already know what’s wrong, I read it on Google, so I really just need you to write me a prescription for this medication,'” Nelson said. “I understand that Googling something can come up with a list of items that sound just exactly like what you’ve got going on, and it could absolutely be that. But let us do our job.”

Charging money doesn’t mean they don’t love animals

caption Going to the vet costs money. source Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider

Veterinary practices are expensive, and treatments cost money. That’s not your vet’s fault.

“We get told that if we charge money for our services then we don’t love animals,” Nelson said. “Unfortunately, the mortgage company doesn’t just allow us to have a building because we’re nice. It costs a lot of money to run a veterinary hospital and we’re not trying to gouge anybody. We’re just trying to pay our bills and do the right thing for your pet.”

Veterinary medicine can be a difficult field

caption Vets are people, too. source Albert Foss/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The suicide rate for veterinarians is higher than the national average, according to the CDC. Nelson wishes pet owners knew how tough veterinary medicine can be.

“Be kind, be gentle when you go into your veterinarian,” she said. “We’ve probably had a really hard day and we want to do everything the best way we can. A little kindness goes a long way in our field and is greatly appreciated.”