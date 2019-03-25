Here’s what waffles look like in 9 places around the world

caption Waffles look different depending on where you are in the world. source iStock.Flickr.

Fluffy, golden brown waffles are the portable breakfast food seen around the world. Whether they’re paired with unique toppings, made into odd shapes, or drenched in creamy butter and sweet maple syrup, this beloved brunch dish has a variety of shapes, consistencies, and toppings that make them special in countries around the world.

Here’s what waffles look like in nine places around the globe.

Stroopwafels are the waffle of the Netherlands.

caption They have a gooey center. source Max Pixel/Public Domain

While stroopwafels originated in Gouda, you might notice the big, flat syrup filled waffles all over the Netherlands, including Amsterdam. You can eat them as is for an extra crunchy treat, or cover the opening of your mug filled with piping hot, fresh coffee to let the steam warm and soften the cookie while melting the gooey center that holds the two thin halves together.

Belgian Waffles are world famous.

caption In Belgium, they’re often eaten on the go. source Sydney Kramer

It’s safe to say that everyone has heard of the original creators of the giant, fluffy waffles with plenty of deep grooves to soak up all the butter, fruit, whipped cream, or chocolate you pile on top.

In Belgium, the waffles were first made in the Middle Ages and were sold as crispy and rich street-side snacks by vendors outside Churches, according to UNESCO. Today, they are still often sold on street carts. Although delicious plain, you can drizzle a little chocolate and sprinkle powdered sugar on top to make it an even sweeter snack on the go.

Chicken and Waffles come in many varieties in the US.

caption It’s sweet and salty. source Aimee M Lee/Shutterstock

Americans just seem to love those salty sweet collaborations, so pairing waffles with pieces of savory, crispy chicken is a match made in heaven.

The origin of chicken and waffles is a bit complicated. John T. Edge, the director of the Southern Foodways Alliance and author of “Fried Chicken: An American Story” told NPR’s The Salt,”It’s a Southern dish, but a Southern dish once or twice removed from the South.” While there’s no denying fried chicken originated in the South, the dish of fried chicken and waffles was popularized in the 1930s at Well’s Supper Club – a Harlem restaurant.

Wherever it came from, it’s without a doubt a popular American meal.

Rosettes are crispy Scandinavian waffles.

caption They require a specific iron. source Wikimedia/Jonathunder

Often seen at fairs and festivals in the US is the Scandinavian version of the waffle; rosettes. Rosettes are a crispy, deep fried sweet made with a specific iron and doused in powdered sugar or icing. After using the boiling oil to heat the iron, it’s dipped into the cake mix, then promptly put back into the extremely hot oil to create a brittle shell.

Pizzelles are an Italian treat.

caption They come in flavors like citrus. source Steve Snodgrass/Flickr

The famous Italian treat is somewhere between a soft, chewy cookie and a thin waffle. The specific pressed pattern and unique flavors set them apart from other waffles. They can come in a variety of fresh flavors like chocolate, vanilla, citrus, caramel, sweet anise, and so much more. Top them with a pinch of sugar and these mild, breakable sweets are perfect to enjoy with coffee.

Taiyaki are Japanese waffles.

caption It’s often filled with red bean filling. source Flickr/Takanori Nakanowatari

Belgium isn’t the only place rocking the street vendor waffles. Japan has a popular grab and go waffle called Taiyaki, that’s actually shaped like a fish, served hot, and stuffed with a red bean filling. It might not sound that appetizing, but if you’ve ever tried the filling in mochi cookies or tasted red bean ice cream, the red bean filling is actually very sweet and delicious.

According to Japan Experience, how you start eating your taiyaki reveals your personality.

Kanom Rung Peung is a coconut waffle from Thailand.

caption It’s a unique take on the waffle. source Max Pixel.Public Domain

Thailand created their own coconut flavored version of a waffle called kanom rung peung, which means beehive because the look of the waffles slightly resembles one. If you love the strong flavors of creamy coconut milk and sweet veggies traditionally found in Thai cooking, you’ll have to give their coconut based version of a waffle a try.

The Egg “Bubble” Waffle originated in Hong Kong.

caption A lot of people fill it with ice cream. source Flickr/Public Domain/bhupendra singh

Traditionally called the egg waffle, this treat originated in Hong Kong and is super light, doughy, and fluffy. It’s often stuffed with ice cream making it an extravagant treat.

Waffle Pão de Queijo is a savory waffle from Brazil.

caption They can be eaten for dinner. source Flickr/joyosity

The famous Brazilian cheese waffle, usually made with Parmigiano-Reggiano, takes cheesy starches to the next level. You can turn them into a dessert by spreading a flavorful fruit jam on top, eat them for dinner with a protein, or just eat them as is because chances are you won’t even want to bother with the toppings when the smell of cheesy dough is in the air.