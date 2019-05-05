What Wall Street’s thinking, the VC investors getting rich, and Chevy’s long game

caption Lara Warner, Group Chief Risk Officer of Credit Suisse, speaks during the Milken Institute’s 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. source Mike Blake/Reuters

The Wall Street elite spent the first half of this week in Los Angeles for the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. And the mood, according to Business Insider’s Dakin Campbell, was cautious. In his story, Inside Milken 2019, where Masters of the Universe fret over the economy even as their wealth grows, he wrote:

One West Coast banker is telling business owners to sell their company in the next 12 months or prepare to navigate through the next recession. An Orange County money manager is advising his high net worth clients about pushing more money into alternative investments to weather a downturn. An investment manager at a sovereign wealth fund is looking to sell whatever he can.

According to Business Insider’s investing editor Joe Ciolli, investors and economists spent much of Milken dispelling misconceptions around a potential recession, the Fed, and inflation. And as Becky Peterson reports, despite high-profile female speakers and a lounge devoted to diversity content, Milken was still overwhelmingly male. Here’s her story:

Billionaire cabana meetings and secret confessions: Milken’s male-heavy conference for the global elite shows finance is all talk when it comes to gender equality

And here are some other highlights:

“Look at it simplistically. If you have no capital, why be a capitalist?” – Michael Hintze, a billionaire and group executive chairman and senior investment officer at asset management firm CQS, on the rise of populism.

