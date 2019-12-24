We may know what Finn was going to tell Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and it could have a connection to ‘The Mandalorian’

caption What did Finn want to tell Rey? Not that he loved her, according to John Boyega. source Lucasfilm

One of the most frustrating questions left unanswered by “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (“TROS”) centered around Finn. While sinking in the sand, Finn said he needed to tell Rey something. Before he could tell her anything else, he was sucked into the ground.

When the two came out the other side, Finn dropped the topic fast. The question is subsequently brought up by Rey and Poe, the latter who badgers Finn the most. But the two-hour-and-20 minute film comes and goes without any answer given.

Many assumed that Finn was going to tell Rey that he had a thing for her. After all, that was hinted at in “The Force Awakens.”

Monday, Boyega shot down the theory to say that wasn’t Finn’s big secret after all.

No… Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 23, 2019

So what did Finn have to tell Rey? Apparently that he’s Force sensitive.

According to Twitter user @ar1aster who was at an Academy screening for the film, “The Rise of Skywalker” director J.J. Abrams confirmed Finn wanted to tell Rey he was Force sensitive to fans.

I just want to clarify, he didn’t announce this during the Q&A but talked to every fan that wanted to talk and take pics after and one person asked about what Finn wanted to say and this is what J.J. confirmed with him. Either way it was written rlly confusing but yeah — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

It has come to my attention that I may have not worded my post as accurately as I could’ve. JJ said it meant to him that he wanted to tell Rey he was force sensitive, but purposely left it open ended which is even worse. If he’s the director and that’s how he feels, why not do it https://t.co/bc6ONdSB64 — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 22, 2019

“I just want to clarify, he didn’t announce this during the Q&A but talked to every fan that wanted to talk and take pics after and one person asked about what Finn wanted to say and this is what J.J. confirmed with him,” wrote @ar1aster.

There were a few teases throughout the film that Finn may be Force sensitive. Early in “TROS,” Finn tells Poe he senses Kylo Ren is in the desert valley of Pasana. Near the film’s end, Finn seemed able to sense that Rey had died and that she later came back to life.

Still, it came off a bit random. Since when do Stormtroopers have the ability to use the Force? Does this go back to the end of “The Last Jedi” when it was suggested that the broom boy on Canto Bight had Force powers?

It seems like we may get an answer about this soon.

Why this may not be random and how ‘The Mandalorian’ could play a role

caption The Baby Yoda character could have a big connection to Finn and other Stormtroopers who may find they’re also Force-sensitive. source Lucasfilm

Before the release of “TROS,” the Disney Plus show already teased the idea of Force-sensitive Stormtroopers. It just hasn’t been said aloud, yet.

In episode three of the series, we learn Dr. Pershing is experimenting on the Child (aka Baby Yoda) for the Empire for unknown reasons. It appears they want him to extract some sort of material or DNA from the child.

Many noticed that Pershing wore an emblem on his sleeve that looked very similar to the ones worn by clones on Kamino in “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones,” insinuating that Pershing is either a clone or that he was helping to create clones.

caption Doctor Pershing wears the same emblem on his shoulder as the clones in “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones.” Is he a clone? source Lucasfilm, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Why is this important? I have a hunch that the Empire – or whatever’s left of the Imperial forces – want to make a stronger army for the future First Order. The first batch of clones made on the planet Kamino were based off of a bounty hunter’s DNA. Why not base a future army off of the Jedi or someone who was Force sensitive? That way your army would, hopefully, be all-powerful.

“The Mandalorian” takes place shortly after the fall of the Empire in “Return of the Jedi” and more than two decades before the events of “The Force Awakens.” So there’s certainly enough time in between to run trials and attempt to perfect something like this. Maybe this is precisely why the First Order was stealing babies in order to experiment the tests to see if they could make kids Force-sensitive.