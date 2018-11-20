The 20 best-selling products from last year’s Black Friday — including the ones that surprised us

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Look no further for some shopping inspiration for Black Friday 2018 than last year’s list of best-selling products.

From Instant Pots to Echo Dots to 23andMe DNA test kits, these were the 20 top sellers among Business Insider readers in last year.

Some of these items are currently on sale for Black Friday 2018.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, a way to make a major dent in your holiday gift shopping and perhaps treat yourself to something you’ve been eyeing as well. With another Black Friday quickly approaching, we wanted to show you what Business Insider readers were buying at this time last year.

Our readers’ purchases last year told us a few things, namely that they’re using tech in all sorts of ways to streamline their lives. Unsurprisingly, smart home device purchases, particularly from the Amazon Echo family, are on the rise – after all, when you experience the seamless interactions among all your devices, it’s difficult to go back.

It’s also evident that our readers care about getting their money’s worth without having to spend big. The discounts offered on Black Friday are perfect for bargain hunters and deal diggers.

Based on the popularity of these items from last year’s Black Friday, you can make a pretty good guess that they’ll be discounted this year as well. Bookmark any that you like so you’ll be ready to purchase come Black Friday 2018.

While this data tells us a lot about the types of products and services you’re interested in, we still love it when you drop us a line at insiderpicks@businessinsider and tell us things you’d like to hear more about or are perhaps having trouble finding on your own.

These are the 20 products Business Insider readers bought the most on Black Friday 2017.

1. 23andMe and Ancestry.com DNA tests

If the increasing popularity of DNA test kits tells us anything, it’s that we’re all pretty interested in learning more about our roots. So interested, in fact, that we now even have the option to test the DNA of our pets. Our ever-growing fascination with where we come from explains why these DNA testing kits were the top sellers among Business Insider readers last Black Friday.

2. Amazon Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is small but packs a punch with all its capabilities. Use it to call, shop, play music, set a timer, and control other parts of your home by connecting it to other smart home devices. With nearly 80,000 people giving this convenient device a 5-star rating, it’s no wonder it was a top-selling product last year.

3. TP-Link smart plug

TP-Link HS100 Kasa WiFi Smart Plug, $16.99, available at Amazon You’ve probably, at least once, been in the predicament of questioning whether or not you unplugged your devices after you’ve left the house. These smart plugs let you control your outlets from your smartphone, no matter where you are – therefore quelling any fears that you left the toaster on or a hot iron plugged in. They’re also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana if you want to go hands-free.

4. Fire TV Stick

As an owner of a Fire TV Stick myself, I can attest to the convenience of this streaming media player. This device puts all your streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, and YouTube, in one place so you can easily navigate through them all. Outside of your home, you can pick up right where you left off by plugging the Fire TV Stick into any TV’s HDMI port and connecting to Wi-Fi.

5. Parachute bedding

With the amount of time we spend sleeping, investing in great bedding should be a top priority – and our readers agree. Last year, our readers loved Parachute’s sheets, which come in either an airy linen, smooth sateen, or lightweight percale, and so do we. These sheets are pricier than many other options on the market, their high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and design make them worth the price tag.

6. MVMT watch

A stylish watch shouldn’t have to cost a fortune – and watch startup MVMT is proving that with their selection of affordable timepieces. With styles for men and women that range from timeless, to edgy, to modern, MVMT has a watch to fit any taste and more importantly, budget.

7. Instant Pot

The Instant Pot will probably be a perennial fan favorite for years to come. After all, it combines seven kitchen appliances in one and can cook up meals quickly, all for a reasonable price. Pair it with these accessories to get even more use out of it and expand the recipe possibilities.

8. L.L. Bean Bean Boots

Trudging through rain, mud, or snow is no problem with Bean Boots. The leather and rubber combo keeps your feet warm and dry through all weather conditions. They are seriously durable and comfortable – which explains why they have a cult-like following, and are known to sell out frequently.

9. Fire 7 Tablet

With so many tablet options on the market, the Fire 7 Tablet stands out for having the same processor, memory, and storage capacity as the Fire HD 8, but being a little more budget-friendly. If you need a tablet, this one’s a good choice for casual browsing and streaming.

10. SnoofyBee baby changing pad

This one mat can become a diaper clutch, changing station, or playmat – plus, it folds small enough to fit in a diaper bag. With it’s multiple uses and ease of use, it’s a great value at just under $30.

11. Coops Home Goods Memory Foam Pillow

From custom pillows, to mattresses, to adjustable bed frames, there are so many products that aim to help you get a great night’s sleep. This unique memory foam pillow is one of them. It’s made with an elastic memory foam mix and is fully adjustable – just unzip the cover and add or remove foam until the pillow feels just how you like it.

12. Amazon Echo

Last year, the Echo was a big hit. The smart speaker comes with Amazon’s perennially popular smart assistant, Alexa, built right into the hardware. That means you can call on Alexa to play music, make calls, set alarms, ask questions, control connected devices, and just about anything else.

It features a speaker powered by Dolby and is currently available in six styles, including fabrics and wood veneers – for the holidays, Amazon partnered with (RED) on a limited-edition red Echo to support the fight against AIDS.

13. Leesa mattress

As we mentioned before, investing in a great night’s sleep is a no-brainer, given how much of our lives are spent sleeping. That’s why we think a great mattress is an essential – and clearly our readers do too. Last year, our readers loved Leesa mattresses. They have the Leesa, an all-memory foam option, and the Sapira, a memory foam and spring hybrid – both are seriously comfortable.

Check out Leesa’s Black Friday 2018 sale – going on now – here.

14. Anova sous vide machine

If restaurant-quality meals from the comfort of your own kitchen sounds too good to be true, you need to try using a sous vide. This little kitchen gadget will help you make delicious, juicy cuts of meat, plus it’s super easy for cooks of all levels to use.

15. Status Audio CB-1 headphones

These headphones are designed for audio professionals, so you know they are going to be great quality. At under $100, they’re also a great value for anyone who’s in the market for a pair of over-ear headphones.

16. Oral-B electric toothbrush

There are plenty of toothbrush options out there, but there’s no doubt that a really great one will benefit you in the long run. This electric one does the trick, plus has an in-handle timer for those who might might skimping on their two minutes.

17. PurSteam garment steamer

Keep your clothing looking fresh with this steamer. Don’t be intimidated by it’s heavy-duty look; it works on even the most delicate of fabrics.

18. Tommy John underwear

Tommy John aimed to reinvent men’s undergarments with 3 F’s in mind: fabric, fit, and function. They delivered, so well in fact, that they even launched a women’s line this year. Their super comfortable wares include underwear, loungewear, athletic apparel, and more.

19. Udemy online classes

Whether you want to pick up a new language or refresh your coding skills, Udemy has a course for you. Choose from one of their 80,000 online courses and gain lifetime access to the courses of your choice, so you can learn on your own schedule and at your own pace. It’s a great way to keep learning, even when you feel like you might not have the time.

20. Sonos One

This compact smart speaker from audio giant Sonos can unsurprisingly fill any room with great, rich sound. Many people have been so impressed with it that they’ve bought one for every room in the house. You can play different songs in different rooms at the same time, or sync up in perfect harmony to fill the entire house.

Sonos is currently selling five limited-edition Sonos One speakers for $229.