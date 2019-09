A boat was engulfed in flames off the California coast, claiming at least 20 lives. Here’s what we know about the vessel.

A diving boat carrying nearly 40 passengers was engulfed in flames off the coast of Southern California on Monday.

The Coast Guard has recovered 20 bodies in their search for survivors; 14 are still missing. Rescuers have suspended their search after no one was found alive in their efforts.

The diving boat Conception embarked on a three-day excursion throughout Labor Day weekend around the northern Channel islands near the California coast.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A diving boat carrying 39 passengers was engulfed in flames off the coast of Southern California on Monday. Rescuers responded to a distress signal at around 3:15 a.m. local time, and have since only identified five survivors – all crew members of the vessel.

The Coast Guard has recovered 20 bodies in their search for survivors; 14 are still missing. Rescuers have suspended their search after no one was found alive in their efforts.

Read more: 25 bodies have been found and 9 others remain missing after a boat fire off the coast of California

The diving boat Conception embarked on a three-day excursion during the Labor Day weekend around the northern Channel Islands near the California coast. The boat is presumed to have caught on fire near Santa Cruz Island. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by authorities. Insider could not immediately reach the owners of the vessel.

National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Here is what we know about the Conception:

The 75-foot vessel was built in 1981 by Glen Fritzler, who owns Truth Aquatics, Inc. that company that owns the boat. He also met his wife on the Conception.

Source: California Diving News

The Conception was up to code after it passed an annual inspection by the US Coast Guard. The inspection also accounted for smoke detectors on board, as well as rafts and life jackets for 110.

Source: CNN

The boat can hold a maximum of 46 people, and guests slept below deck. There was a main staircase and an escape hatch, and Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said there were no locked doors where guests slept. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown believes were both blocked by fire.

Source: CNN