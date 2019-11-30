Police have identified the London Bridge terror suspect as Usman Khan. He had previously been jailed for terrorism-related offenses.

London Metropolitan Police released the name of the London Bridge terror suspect. The Friday afternoon attack left two dead and three wounded. Police shot and killed the suspect.

In an early Saturday morning update, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu identified the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan. He was reportedly wearing a hoax suicide vest.

“This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences,” Basu said in an update on the attack. “He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence and clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack.”

Here’s what else we know about the suspect.

Khan was part of a group of men charged with plotting to attack on the London Stock Exchange, among other targets, in 2010. However, the court “agreed that it would not allege that those defendants were criminally liable as participants, either primary or secondary, in the planned attack on the London Stock Exchange.”

According to a sentencing memo, Khan, then age 19, pleaded guilty to several charges including trying to raise money for a future Madrassa in Kashmir, planning to make that Madrassa available training including firearms training.

The sentencing memo said that they did not have any near-future plans to take part in a terror attack in the UK, however, Khan and his fellow defendants “contemplated that, once trained, they might return to the UK and engage in some sort of terrorist activity but there was no timetable, no targets identified, nor any method agreed.”

He was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2012, but in April 2013, a Court of Appeal gave him a sentence of 16 years.

According to the BBC, he was granted an early release on the agreement that he would wear an electronic monitoring tag.

The Guardian reported that Khan had “been invited to attend a justice conference on prison rehabilitation at Fishmongers’ Hall, on the northern side of London Bridge, on Friday.”

The police said in their statement that the attack began at the Fishmongers’ Hall. Several civilians drove the suspect away from the hall, which was hosting a Learning Together conference on criminal justice. One of the men was wielding a fire extinguisher, another reportedly took a narwhal tusk down from the wall of the Fishmongers’ Hall to confront the suspect.

The civilians were praised for their heroism by law enforcement and politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“I also want to thank the members of the public who have helped, either by showing extraordinary courage by stepping in or by following the instructions they’ve been given by officers at the scene and in the area,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said in a statement. “This support from our public assists us more than you could know.”

“I am deeply saddened and angered that our city has again been targeted by terrorism,” Dick said.