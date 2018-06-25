All the details we know about the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel, whose title was just revealed

source Sony

Tom Holland is terrible at keeping secrets.

During the press tour for “Avengers: Infinity War,” it was a recurring joke among the Spider-Man actor’s co-stars; the cast unanimously voted him the “least trustworthy” and Doctor Strange himself Benedict Cumberbatch once said that doing interviews with Holland was like “chaperoning.”

Holland struck again over the weekend by “accidentally” revealing the title for the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel in an Instagram post on Saturday. He apologized for a lack of announcements about the movie, saying he doesn’t know much about it and that he’s “confused” because Spider-Man is dead (he was one of the characters that disappeared at the end of “Infinity War”).

But then he said that he had the script, at which point he held up a tablet with the film’s logo on the screen, which revealed the title.

Below is the title of the movie and everything else we know:

The title is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

This is the title that Holland revealed in his Instagram post. It hasn’t been officially announced by Marvel yet, but we’d be willing to bet that this wasn’t the “accidental reveal” we’ve been led to believe.

It comes to theaters July 5, 2019.

The movie will be released two months after next year’s “Infinity War” sequel, which comes to theaters May 3.

Director Jon Watts, who directed “Homecoming,” is returning.

Holland and co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei are also returning.

Zendaya will return as Michelle, Batalon as Peter’s best friend Ned, and Tomei as Aunt May.

It officially begins Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been composed of “phases.” We’re currently in Phase 3, which will culminate the fourth “Avengers” movie next year. “Far From Home” will be the 22nd movie in the MCU and begin Pase 4, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “So much happens in [the third and fourth ‘Avengers’ movies], as you can imagine, and so much is affected by it that we felt what better person to hold your hand and lead you into the next incarnation of the MCU, in a grounded, realistic manner, than Peter Parker?” Feige told io9 last year.

It starts filming in July in London, and takes Spider-Man around the globe.

Feige actually hinted at the title of the movie two months ago, when he told io9 that the movie will take Spider-Man to “other parts of the globe,” which puts the title in more context.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

The third and fourth “Avengers” movies will affect Peter Parker as he enters his junior year of high school.

Parker will be a junior in high school this time around, and Feige has said that the events of “Infinity War” and its sequel will affect him similarly to how “Captain America: Civil War” had an impact on him in “Homecoming.”

Jake Gyllenhaal is playing the villain Mysterio.

Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to play the villain Mysterio in the movie. Mysterio is a former special effects creator who turns to crime as a master illusionist.

Michael Keaton is returning as the Vulture.

Variety reported that, along with Gyllenhaal, Keaton would be reprising his role as the Vulture, the villain of “Homecoming.” At the end of “Homecoming,” Vulture is in jail and knows Spider-Man’s identity, though he refuses to reveal it to another inmate.

