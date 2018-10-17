What we know about the Su-27, the Ukrainian fighter jet that recently crashed with a US pilot aboard

caption A Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet lands during the Clear Sky 2018 multinational military drills at Starokostiantyniv source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

A Ukrainian Su-27UB Flanker crashed about 185 miles southwest of Kyiv on Tuesday, killing a Ukrainian pilot and American pilot.

The crash occurred during the multinational Clear Sky 2018 exercises, which involved military personnel from nine countries and were slated to wrap up this week.

The exercises focused on “air sovereignty, air interdiction, air-to-ground integration, air mobility operations, aeromedical evacuation, cyber defense, and personnel recovery,” US Air Forces in Europe said in a statement.

“This is the largest exercise in the last four years,” Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko also said last week. “It involves more than 50 aircrafts from eight NATO member-states and our planes of the Ukrainian Air Forces.”

Among the participating aircraft were US F-15Cs, as well as Ukrainian Mig-29s and Su-27s.

Here’s what the Su-27 can do, and what we know about the tragic crash.

The Russian Sukhoi-27, which NATO codenamed “Flanker,” first flew in 1977, and later entered Soviet service in 1984.

caption A Su-27 takes off from Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Ukraine during Clear Sky 2018 on Oct. 9. source US Air National Guard

In fact, the Flanker was developed a few years after the US introduced the F-15 and F-16, which had suddenly put Soviet pilots at a disadvantage. But the Su-27 subsequently helped level the playing field.

Source: globalsecurity.org

Designed as an interceptor and air superiority fighter, the highly maneuverable Su-27 has a top speed of about 1,800 mph and a maximum ceiling of about 59,000 feet.

caption A Su-27 Flanker ascends from Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Ukraine on Oct. 10. source US Air National Guard

The F-15, by comparison, has an edge on the Su-27 with its maximum speed of 1,875 mph and maximum ceiling of 65,000 feet.

Source: globalsecurity.org, US Air Force

The Flanker can be armed with up to 10 air-to-air missiles, including AA-10s and AA-11s. It can also be armed with FAB-100 bombs and one 30 mm GSh-301 cannon.

caption A Sukhoi Su-27 retracts its wheels while ascending from Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Ukraine on Oct. 9. source US Air National Guard

The F-15, however, can only be armed with eight air-to-air missiles, including four AIM-9 Sidewinders and four AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles or eight AIM-120 AMRAAMs. It’s also armed with an M-61A1 20mm, six-barrel cannon.

Source: globalsecurity.org, US Air Force

The Su-27 that crashed on Tuesday was a Su-27UB, which is a trainer variant.

caption A Sukhoi Su-27 flies away off from Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Ukraine on Oct. 9. source US Air National Guard

The Su-27UB, which first flew in 1985, can be fitted with the same munitions and weapon control systems as the Su-27. But it has a few slight modifications, namely that it’s a two-seater instead of a one-seater.

Source: globalsecurity.org

Although details about Tuesday’s crash are still scant, the fact that the Su-27UB is a two-seater likely explains why both an American pilot and Ukrainian pilot were killed, given that the exercises were meant to bolster interoperability.

caption A Sukhoi Su-27 flies during opening ceremony of exercise Clear Sky 2018 at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Ukraine on Oct. 8. source US Air National Guard

Source: Business Insider

“This is a sad day for the United States and Ukraine,” Maj. Gen. Clay Garrison, Commander of the California Air National Guard and the director of the Clear Sky exercises, said in a statement.

caption A Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker taxis down the flight line during the first day of flying for exercise Clear Sky 2018 at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Ukraine on Oct. 9. source US Air National Guard

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and fellow Airmen of both the U.S. Airman and Ukrainian aviator who were killed in the incident,” Garrison said.

The crash is still under investigation, and the US pilot’s name is being temporarily withheld pending notification of next of kin.