What the average wedding costs in the 25 biggest cities across the US

caption The Knot compiles an annual report of wedding trends in the United States. source LaylaBird/Getty

The Knot, a digital marketplace for engaged couples, released a Real Weddings Study that breaks down the trends of US nuptials.

One of the 2018 report’s categories is the cost of weddings in the 25 largest metro areas of the United States.

The cost per event ranged from $22,352 to $76,938. New York weddings were the most expensive, with couples spending over $30,000 on a venue.

Venues were the most expensive part of the wedding for each city, but the fee for live music also played a significant role in the overall cost.

The wedding website The Knot conducts an annual “Real Wedding” survey that looks at the trends of American nuptials.

The study includes a breakdown of weddings in the biggest metro areas of the US, based on cost.

The price per wedding ranges from just over to $20,000 to almost $77,000 in these cities, according to the 2018 study.

Portland, Oregon: $22,352

caption Weddings in Portland cost $22,352 on average, according to The Knot. source Rawpixel/Getty

Weddings in Portland were the most affordable of the list.

The Knot found that venues in the city are cheaper as compared to other big metropolitan areas. On average, a venue costs $9,497 in Portland, according to The Knot.

Seattle, Washington: $23,511

caption Weddings in Seattle cost $23,511 on average, according to The Knot. source Anthony Telaroli/EyeEm/Getty

Washington weddings were also on the more affordable end, according to The Knot, with couples saving money in the decor and cake categories.

The biggest spend aside from the venue was a reception band. The Knot study said couples spent an average of $2,524 on a band in Seattle.

Phoenix, Arizona: $25,705

caption Weddings in Phoenix cost $25,705 on average, according to The Knot. source Jennifer van Son/Getty

On average, The Knot said couples spend $13,512 to reserve a venue in Phoenix, which is about half the overall cost of a wedding there.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: $27,263

caption Weddings in Minneapolis cost $27,263 on average, according to The Knot. source jacoblund/ iStock

Minneapolis wedding costs aren’t that high when you break them down, according to the study, but couples are having to spend more because they have large events.

On average, couples host 165 people at their weddings in Minneapolis, according to The Knot’s study.

Sacramento, California: $28,021

caption Weddings in Sacramento cost $28,021 on average, according to The Knot. source Shutterstock

Much like Seattle, couples in Sacramento shell out a lot of cash for a reception band.

The average cost for reception band was $3,563 in Sacramento for 2018, according to The Knot’s study.

Orlando, Florida: $28,127

caption Weddings in Orlando cost $28,127 on average, according to The Knot. source Gerardo Mora/Contributor/Getty

The city that’s home to the most magical place on earth falls in the middle price range of the list.

Couples in Orlando spend more on flowers as compared to other states. The Knot’s study estimates they set aside $2,234 on average for floral arrangements.

Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina: $28,639

caption Weddings in Raleigh and Charlotte cost $28,639 on average, according to The Knot. source hobo_018/Getty

The cost of a band spikes in North Carolina, with couples spending $4,135 on average for live music, according to The Knot.

The study estimates that DJ costs are much less at $1,146 in the area.

Denver, Colorado: $29,804

caption Weddings in Denver cost $29,804 on average, according to The Knot. source eyecrave/Getty

Couples in Denver spend more money on photography as compared to other big metro areas. The Knot’s study estimates the average cost of photography was $2,558 for the area in 2018.

But considering the scenic backgrounds available in the state, the price makes sense.

St. Louis, Missouri: $30,064

caption Weddings in St. Louis cost $30,064 on average, according to The Knot. source Shutterstock

The cost per guest is fairly high in St. Louis, with couples spending $277 on each person who attends their wedding, according to The Knot.

Cleveland, Ohio: $30,171

caption Weddings in Cleveland cost $30,171 on average, according to The Knot. source Bread and Butter Productions/ Getty

One of the biggest costs for Cleveland couples is the bride’s wedding ensemble.

The Knot reports brides from the city spend $1,896 on their look for the day.

Dallas, Texas: $31,100

caption Weddings in Dallas cost $31,100 on average, according to The Knot. source Westend6/Getty

It seems that food is important to couples in Dallas, as they spend a lot more on cake as compared to other big city dwellers.

According to The Knot, the 2018 average cake cost in the area was $709, while those in similar cities spent closer to $400.

Atlanta, Georgia: $32,944

caption Weddings in Atlanta cost $32,944 on average according to The Knot. source LaylaBird/Getty

Venue prices have spiked in Atlanta as the city continues to boom.

The average cost per venue was $14,108 in 2018, according to The Knot.

Tampa, Florida: $33,010

caption Weddings in Tampa cost $33,010 on average according to The Knot. source IVASHstudio/Shutterstock

Although the overall price is high, Tampa weddings are smaller in size compared to other cities on the list, according to The Knot’s data.

The average number of attendees for 2018 was 106.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: $33,736

caption Weddings in Pittsburgh cost $33,736 on average according to The Knot. source iStock

Wedding venues in Pittsburgh cost over $15,000 on average, according to The Knot.

Detroit, Michigan: $35,307

caption Weddings in Detroit cost $35,307 on average, according to The Knot. source Anatoliy Cherkas/Shutterstock

Videographer fees tend to be high in Detroit. The Knot said couples paid around $2,076 for videography in 2018.

Houston, Texas: $35,333

caption Weddings in Houston cost $35,333 on average, according to The Knot. source SolStock/Getty Images

Like in Dallas, flowers play a significant role in the overall cost of a Houston wedding.

Couples paid $3,133 on average just for flowers in 2018, according to The Knot.

Baltimore, Maryland: $39,166

caption Weddings in Baltimore cost $39,166 on average, according to The Knot. source Romrodphoto/Shutterstock

The Knot study found Baltimore couples paid an average of $5,566 to have a live band at their weddings in 2018.

Los Angeles, California: $42,637

caption Weddings in Los Angeles cost $42,637 on average, according to The Knot. source Hero Images/Getty

Wedding venues cost almost as much as yearly college tuition in Los Angeles, according to the study.

The average total pricetag for LA in 2018 was $42,637, according to The Knot.

Washington, DC: $39,801

caption Weddings in Washington, DC, cost $39,801 on average, according to The Knot. source Your story by Mikhailova/Shutterstock

Bands are pretty pricey in DC, with The Knot reporting couples paid $4,411 on average.

San Francisco, California: $41,340

caption Weddings in San Francisco cost $41,340 on average, according to The Knot. source isparklinglife / Shutterstock

The cost of the bride’s attire contributes a large chunk to San Francisco’s wedding budgets.

Most brides spend over $2,000 on their attire in the area, according to The Knot’s study.

Miami, Florida: $42,595

caption Weddings in Miami cost $42,595 on average, according to The Knot. source TriggerPhoto/Getty

The most affordable aspect of a wedding in Miami is the groom’s attire, which The Knot estimated is around $343 on average.

Boston, Massachusetts: $44,556

caption Weddings in Boston cost $44,556 on average, according to The Knot. source IVASHstudio/Shutterstock

A wedding band in Boston costs almost $6,000, according to The Knot’s study.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: $46,639

caption Weddings in Philadelphia cost $46,639 on average, according to The Knot. source Hero Images/Getty

The Knot found that the average cost of a wedding reception in Philadelphia was $23,579 in 2018 – a large chunk of the total wedding cost.

Chicago, Illinois: $48,309

caption Weddings in Chicago cost $48,309 on average, according to The Knot. source prostooleh/Getty

The average cost for Chicago includes the surrounding suburbs.

If the study had only looked at weddings that take place within the city limits, the cost would actually be $60,294 on average, according to The Knot.

New York, New York: $76,938

caption Weddings in New York cost $76,938 on average, according to The Knot. source Kristine Foley/Getty

The Knot study said that New York weddings were by far the most expensive, and it was lower than it could have been because it included the cost of weddings in the surrounding boroughs.

The cost of Manhattan weddings is almost $100,000 per event.

New Yorkers spend more than couples who live in other big cities in every category, including $33,368 on a venue.