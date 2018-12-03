Here’s what you missed this weekend: Trump honored Bush Sr., Comey agreed to testify, and deGrasse Tyson addressed misconduct allegations

The news of George H.W. Bush’s passing Friday largely framed the weekend, with funeral plans and official ceremonies being announced.

Foreign leaders met at the G20, whose news was more spectacle than substance.

Neil deGrasse Tyson took to Facebook to responded to sexual misconduct allegations, which he mostly denied.

This weekend (Dec. 2 and Dec 3.) largely stood under the shadow of the news that former President George H.W. Bush had passed away Friday evening. The details of his death, the funeral preparations, responses from world leaders, and the effect on Washington largely overshadowed the other news that was made on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s everything you might have missed.

The details are still being decided, but President Donald Trump ordered the federal government to close on December 5 “as a mark of respect” for former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Friday after suffering from Parkinson’s and experiencing multiple hospitalizations.

World leaders gave touching reactions and shared their memories of the former president throughout the weekend.

President Trump announced that the federal government would close its offices Wednesday to honor Bush’s funeral. Nasdaq and the NYSE will also close. Starting Monday, Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda for three days.

The federal budget is also expected to be extended for two weeks with a stop-gap measure, setting up a deadline for a new budget to be negotiated by the Friday before Christmas to avoid a shutdown.

Trump attended the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, not without controversy.

Neil deGrasse Tyson responded to sexual misconduct allegations: “I cannot continue to stay silent”

Astrophysicist and media personality Neil deGrasse Tyson posted a statement Saturday addressing sexual misconduct allegations and describing his memories of the incidents.

On Friday, Fox announced that it was placing Tyson under investigation after reports accused documented multiple accusations against him.

Former FBI Director James Comey agreed to testify.

Former FBI Director James Comey agreed to testify in front of a congressional committee, according to a Sunday tweet.

Comey had been challenging a subpoena, arguing that committee members would twist his statements if his testimony weren’t public.

In the agreement, Comey will testify privately, but a transcript would be released a day later.

Tensions continued to rise between Ukraine and Russia.

Protests in France led to over 80 injuries.

“Gilets jaunes” protests in Paris once again bubbled over, leading to riots and over 80 injuries.

The protesters say taxes and government policies have increased living prices too much.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married over the weekend in India.

The couple held two marriage ceremonies and numerous pre-wedding celebrations.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner danced on stage during the pre-wedding bash and the internet is here for it.

Alec Baldwin returns to “SNL” as Trump to mock this weekend’s G20 Summit with Ben Stiller and Fred Armisen

The bit included a rendition of Evita.

The sketch comedy show also poked fun at how many original shows and movies Netflix makes.

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” wins the box office for the second straight weekend, raking in $25.7 million.

