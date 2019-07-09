5 important questions about prenatal vitamins, answered

caption Some pregnant people may benefit from taking prenatal vitamins. source iStock

Prenatal vitamins are supplements people are typically encouraged to take during pregnancy because they can help nurture both the pregnant person and their developing child.

Folate, iron, and vitamin D are some of the most common prenatal vitamins doctors may recommend to pregnant people.

Overall, to figure out which prenatal vitamins you should be taking and at what dosage, you’ll want to consult with your doctor.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Getting enough nutrients is important for anyone’s health, but when a person becomes (or is trying to become) pregnant, their body oftentimes requires additional vitamins to better nurture themselves and their child.

And so, pregnant people are oftentimes encouraged to take prenatal vitamins.

Here’s what you should know about prenatal vitamins and some of the most common ones pregnant people typically take.

Keep in mind that although knowing this information about prenatal vitamins can be useful, if you are pregnant or trying to conceive you may want to visit a doctor to seek professional medical advice.

What are prenatal vitamins?

caption Your doctor can help you figure out which prenatal vitamins you should be taking. source VGstockstudio / Shutterstock

Dr. Jonathan Schaffir, an OB/GYN at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told INSIDER that prenatal vitamins are supplements people take both before and during their pregnancy to replace any nutrients a fetus takes from the circulation of the person carrying it.

In simple terms, prenatal vitamins benefit the pregnant individual, but they can also contribute to the early development of the fetus.

Read More: How your fertility changes throughout the years

Which prenatal vitamins should pregnant people take?

There are numerous prenatal vitamins with different dosages on the market to choose from but ultimately which prenatal vitamins a person should take depends on an individual’s pre-pregnancy nutrition levels and personal health concerns.

Oftentimes, a person’s tolerance for supplements can be a factor, too, Schaffir told INSIDER.

Many prenatal vitamins are typically multi-functional, meaning they provide a combination of vitamins and minerals to those who take them. And although they may all seem necessary, many may not be, especially if you’re getting those nutrients in your diet.

As with all things related to your health, you’ll want to consult a doctor to figure out what combination of prenatal vitamins is best for you.

What are some of the commonly prescribed prenatal vitamins?

caption Certain supplements are common for pregnant people to take. source iStock

Dr. Adeeti Gupta, founder of Walk-In GYN Care, told INSIDER there are a few key nutrients that are crucial for a healthy pregnancy.

Here are some commonly prescribed vitamins that your doctor may suggest you take.

Folate

Folate is an essential vitamin that helps the body complete a lot of different tasks, Gupta told INSIDER.

It’s also commonly prescribed as a supplement because a folate deficiency can lead to a certain type of anemia (a condition related to a lack of healthy red blood cells) and can also, in some cases, lead to some spinal defects in the fetus.

In particular, someone who has a folate deficiency or has had a spinal-cord-related defect come up during a past pregnancy may be advised to take a much higher dosage of folate prior to conception to lower the chances of the same defect, Gupta explained.

Read More: 5 subtle signs of the common blood disorder, anemia

Iron

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), iron deficiency during pregnancy can increase the pregnant person’s risk of iron-deficiency anemia and the infant’s risk of low birth weight, premature birth, and low levels of iron.

In addition, iron is essential to enhance and maintain oxygen’s capacity to carry blood. Because the amount of blood in a person’s body increases during pregnancy, extra iron supplementation is oftentimes necessary when someone is pregnant, Gupta explained.

Vitamin D

Gupta said it’s also important for pregnant people to get enough vitamin D as it has been linked to having a number of possible benefits, including strengthening bone health in pregnant people.

Although you may want to take additional supplements, you can also incorporate more vitamin D into your diet by consuming foods that are rich in the stuff, such as soybeans, spinach, and kale.

Read More: Here’s what you have to eat to get a full day’s worth of vitamin D

Iodine

According to the NIH, iodine is “trace element” that is naturally present in some foods. It is essential to thyroid functionality, metabolic activity, and the “proper skeletal and central nervous system development in fetuses and infants.”

But many pregnant people do not get enough iodine, especially during their first or second trimesters, so they may need an iodine supplement.

“Thyroid is the engine of the body and iodine deficiency can lead to hypothyroidism, which can cause miscarriages and preterm labor,” Gupta explained.

Folic Acid

Folic acid, a sort of man-made form of the B-vitamin folate, is important for pregnant people and those trying to conceive.

“[Folic acid] should be supplemented even before a woman conceives,” Schaffir explained. “It prevents defects in the brain that may be developing before a woman even knows that she is pregnant.”

When should people start taking prenatal vitamins?

Schaffir told INSIDER that because most vitamin requirements increase as the fetus grows, someone who is pregnant should definitely be taking prenatal vitamins throughout their pregnancy, but especially during the second half of it.

Should you take more prenatal vitamins if you’re carrying multiples?

“Some women have particular requirements that go beyond the standard. [For example,] women [carrying] twins or triplets may require more supplementation,” Schaffir told INSIDER.

Again, you’ll want to consult with your doctor to ensure you’re taking the right amount of vitamins for your particular pregnancy.