What you need to know in advertising today

Martin Sorrell has again refuted allegations that he bullied his staff, misused company cash, and visited a prostitute in Mayfair, claims which caused him to resign as CEO of WPP earlier this year.

A series of press reports, including in the Financial Times, detailed allegations that the 73-year-old had bullied junior staff, created a “toxic environment” and “fear culture” at the advertising company.

A separate article in the Wall Street Journal said that the board of WPP was investigating allegations that Sorrell had used company money to pay a prostitute. It did not specify who made the original allegation.

In other news:

‘Haters gonna hate’: Burger King’s CMO explains the strategy behind its edgy marketing approach. Whether it’s releasing a quirky ad that hacks the latest new technology or throwing shade at a competitor, Burger King isn’t one to sit on the sidelines, according to global chief marketing officer Fernando Machado.

The world’s largest advertiser is pushing Facebook and Google to share their data – and hinted it’s ready to spend its money elsewhere. Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer for Procter & Gamble, has spent the past few years on a crusade to clean up digital advertising.

The Supreme Court just issued a major ruling on how online retailers can charge sales tax. Here’s what it means for Amazon. The decision paves the way for states to collect sales tax on online purchases that cross state lines, even if the retailer does not have a physical presence in that particular state.

A ‘Roseanne’ spin-off is coming to ABC without ‘Roseanne’ called ‘The Conners.’ After canceling “Roseanne” in May, the show will get a 10-episode series this fall.

How to use IGTV, the new Instagram app for watching and creating long-form videos. Instagram announced its new video app on Wednesday, which is a new way for influencers, celebrities, and anyone with an Instagram account to publish videos for their followers.

MTV wants to make TV shows for streaming services like Netflix, and it’s starting with ‘The Real World’ and ‘Aeon Flux.’ MTV is launching MTV Studios, which will make shows for streaming services using its library of IP to kickstart development.

