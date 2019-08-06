Challenger brands upend agencies, marketing’s rising stars, and how to make $50,000 on a YouTube video

source Pattern co-founders Nick Ling and Emmett Shine

Hello,

Welcome to the Advertising and Media Insider newsletter. First, a PSA: We’re publishing our first list of rising CMOs later this summer, and we want your ideas. Read the criteria and how to make a nomination by August 15 here.

On to the news: We’re seeing the rise of direct brands impact the marketing and advertising world in new ways. For one:

A leading direct-to-consumer ad agency behind upstarts including Harry’s and Hims just raised $14 million to spin off into its own multi-brand DTC company Ad agencies don’t want to just help bring direct brands to market anymore. One, Gin Lane, the agency behind direct-to-consumer upstarts Harry’s and Hims, is relaunching itself as a company called Pattern that will make DTC brands itself. The competition’s fierce, but Pattern’s founders told senior reporter Tanya Dua that they believe with 10 years of experience, they know what they’re doing.

DTC brands are also attracting investor fever. Consumer brands have raised more than $3 billion since 2012, about half of it raised in 2018 alone, according to CB Insights data cited by Digiday. Tanya also asked investors what their hot DTC picks are.

Investors from Greycroft, Science, Lerer Hippeau, and others who control millions of dollars name the direct-to-consumer startups that will blow up this year After the healthy sodas and canned booze, some of the more novel ones to me included companies that sell affordable bathing suits for people of all sizes, personalized migraine treatments, and online classes.

Finally, the direct-to-consumer explosion is touching PR agencies.

PR agencies are beefing up their data services to keep consulting firms like Deloitte and Accenture from eating their lunch

Companies that built themselves by selling directly to consumers on social media are entirely optimized around sales, so to get their business, PR agencies need to show their services can help lead to business outcomes. PR firms have traditionally relied on inaccurate measurement, so now they’re adding data services to show their work actually delivers.

Now, a fun thing: I have to plug this piece of great reporting by entertainment reporter Jason Guerrasio on movie subscription service MoviePass. Jason tells the definitive story of the company’s rise and fall – and of the lasting impact it’s had on the movie business.

Here’s the rest of the Advertising and Media Insider newsletter, where we round up the most interesting stories we covered this past week. (If you got this email forwarded, sign up for your own here.)

Who we’re talking to

Here are other great stories from media, marketing, and advertising. (Remember that you need to be a BI Prime member to read most of these. Still haven’t subscribed? Use promo code AD2PRIME2018 for a free month.)

Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer is leaving the company after 4 years

Discovery’s ‘Undercover Billionaire’ explains how recovering from cancer inspired him to try and turn $100 into a million-dollar business in 90 days on TV

A YouTube creator explains how he made nearly $50,000 in ad revenue from one video, without millions of subscribers

Data firm Lotame is pitching TV ad targeting to marketers to stay ahead of marketing cloud giants Adobe and Salesforce

How YouTube star MrBeast, who has 22 million subscribers, uses keywords and the ‘shock and awe’ effect to maximize views

Former Snap exec Imran Khan’s e-commerce startup Verishop is entering retail with a private-label skincare brand That’s it for this week! What other stories do you want to see more of? Send tips or feedback to me at lmoses@businessinsider.com.