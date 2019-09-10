Amazon’s new ad measurement tool, Comcast Ventures pitches for DTC brands, and The 3% Movement targets tech companies

source Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

First, I looked at Amazon’s new attribution tool that it quietly began rolling out to more sellers recently. The tool helps track whether people buy products on Amazon within two weeks of seeing a Facebook or Google ad.

Amazon is rolling out a tool that shows just how much Google and Facebook ads drive people to do their shopping on the e-commerce site

Amazon’s tool essentially shows retailers that showrooming, a term that describes when consumers research products in stores but buy on Amazon, has become mainstream and is a threat to their own stores and e-commerce sites.

Two agency sources that have tested it say that the tool could help sellers pump more money into Amazon’s ad business. Digital agency Tinuiti saw a retailer spent $10,000 on Google Ads to send traffic to its own e-commerce site. Using Amazon’s data, the retailer saw that about one-third of its $100,000 in monthly sales actually took place on Amazon by people who showroomed. That finding caused Amazon sellers to spend more on the platform.

Lucia, meanwhile, looked at a plan by Comcast Ventures, the investment arm of Comcast Corp., to incubate two direct-to-consumer brands in the next year through a new unit called Forecast Labs.

Comcast’s investment arm is launching an incubator to find the next direct-to-consumer unicorn

Having already funded DTC unicorns like luggage company Away, Comcast Ventures’ pitch is that its partners have startup experience and connections across the media world.

In other DTC news, I reported on shaving brand Harry’s hiring for a new incubated startup that it’s launching. The yet-to-launch startup is part of Harry’s Labs, an accelerator that helps the brand identify other industries to disrupt. The team has already launched women’s shaving brand Flamingo, and DTC consultant Nik Sharma suggested that the new line could be another personal care brand.

Buzzy shaving brand Harry’s is hiring for a secret new direct-to-consumer brand to disrupt another industry. Here’s everything we know about it.

Our new advertising correspondent Patrick Coffee looked at the pitch decks of for-profit organization The 3% Movement. Led by veteran copywriter Kat Gordon, the team provides audit “certification” services for agencies to prove that they provide equal leadership and resources for women. According to the pitch decks, The 3% Movement’s fees start at $25,000, and the organization is looking to expand in pitching tech companies.

The 3% Movement, which advises ad agencies and brands on gender equity in the wake of #MeToo, has set its sights on the tech industry. Here’s the pitch deck it’s using to drum up business.

