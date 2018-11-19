What you need to know in advertising today

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told a meeting of top executives in June that he would become a more aggressive CEO because the company was at “war,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The meeting came at a time when users, lawmakers, and investors were angry over the company’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The 34-year-old CEO reportedly expressed frustrations that executives weren’t moving quick enough at times this year and said it was time for executives to “make progress faster.”

The report added that the new approach had caused “unprecedented turmoil” in Facebook’s most senior ranks, and had led to the departures of a number of top executives, including the cofounders of Instagram and WhatsApp.

In related news:

Facebook’s comms team is reportedly fuming at COO Sheryl Sandberg after they were thrown under the bus over a smear campaign. Sandberg’s response to the bombshell New York Times report last week angered many communications and policy team members, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly blamed Sheryl Sandberg for the Cambridge Analytica fallout, making her worry for her job. Zuckerberg met with Sandberg in the spring and said he blamed her for the furor over the giant data breach, the Journal reports.

Former Facebook head of security Alex Stamos published an op-ed in The Washington Post confirming that Sheryl Sandberg yelled at him and felt “blindsided” when he briefed the board on Russian interference. Stamos was at the center of the New York Times exposé published last week on how Facebook’s leadership dealt with Russian election interference.

In other news:

5 male ad execs are considering a discrimination claim after their gay female boss said she would ‘obliterate’ her company’s reputation as a haven for straight, white men. While the men lost their jobs after asking HR what she meant, the ad agency JWT denies it has done anything wrong, and says the layoffs were planned anyway.

Direct-to-consumer brands are demanding accountability from the ad industry, and it could finally shake up how agencies and TV networks work. The goal of agencies and sellers in courting DTC brands is to prove that they can measure ads with data-backed approaches that the DTC brands require.

How an LA upstart is redefining the media world by helping African-American millennials ‘tell their own story.’ Aaron Samuels is cofounder and chief operating officer of Blavity, the LA media upstart focused on African-American millennials.