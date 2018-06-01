What you need to know in advertising today

source Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images

Companies are starting to pull their advertisements from comedian Samantha Bee’s “Full Frontal” program on TBS after Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—.”

There was fierce backlash over Bee’s remark which aired Wednesday night, and the comedian released a statement apologizing to the first daughter on Thursday. By Thursday night, advertisers began to flee, CNN reported.

Autotrader, the automotive-classifieds website, said in a statement according to CNN: “We will not run Autotrader advertising on Samantha Bee’s show moving forward.”

To read more about advertisers pulling ads from the show, click here.

In other news:

At Facebook’s annual meeting, Mark Zuckerberg stuck to his talking points – and ignored some of shareholders’ biggest concerns. Company officials faced criticism from investors and a slew of shareholder proposals urging reforms.

“Sweeping humans out of the equation”: More web publishers are banding together to sell ads programmatically. Vox Media’s digital ad marketplace Concert now claims to reach 200 million monthly U.S. visitors and is building out its network of publishers with Popsugar, Rolling Stone and New York Media.

Nearly 50% of teens in the US say they’re now online “almost constantly,” according to new research. Pew Research Center’s study found that another 44% of teens say they go online multiple times each day.

A former Amazon Alexa executive says the death of all websites is coming, and it could happen sooner than you think. The future of e-commerce is in messaging and voice assistants, according to Alex Spinelli, the chief technology officer at LivePerson.

Papa John’s is giving away free pizza in a bizarre marketing ploy slamming the wildly-popular mattress startup Casper. Shoppers can get a year of free pizza if they buy a Raymour & Flanigan mattress.