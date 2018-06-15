What you need to know in advertising today

source Verizon

Until a few months ago, Marni Walden was Verizon’s EVP and president of global media. And during her long run at the telecom giant, Walden helped steer several big acquisitions, including Verizon’s purchases of former Web giants AOL in 2015, and Yahoo last year.

So if anyone might get what AT&T is facing in terms of integration now that its deal to acquire Time Warner has been approved, it’s Walden.

In a recent interview with Business Insider – one that took place before the decision on Time Warner had been rendered – Walden spoke about how careful Verizon was when it came to marrying up all the consumer data it had with the user data housed by Yahoo and AOL. That, even though exploiting that data for ad targeting was a huge driver behind both deals.

In other news:

‘We’re going to make this go away entirely’: AppNexus says it’s found a way to stamp out fake web traffic for good. The firm has inked a deal with the anti-ad-fraud company White Ops to scan every potential ad that goes through its system – and prevent any fraudulent transactions.

Amazon will finally have a presence at Cannes – but not in the same fashion as rivals like Google and Facebook. Amazon will make its first formal appearance at Cannes Lions this year with a hackathon involving seven ad agencies.

More than 400 Washington Post staffers wrote an open letter to Jeff Bezos calling out his ‘shocking’ pay practices. They signed a petition calling for fair pay, benefits, and job security, decrying “shocking” current practices.

Adobe reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly revenue, thanks to its digital media business. Adobe Systems topped analysts’ profit and revenue estimates for the eighth straight quarter driven by strength in its digital media business, which houses its flagship product Creative Cloud.

Facebook policy boss Elliot Schrage is stepping down after 10 years at the company. In a statement, Schrage said he would help hire his replacement and stay on as an adviser to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Hyped augmented reality startup Blippar lost £34 million (north of $40 million) and warned it needs more money to stay afloat. Blippar blamed its losses on its technology investments – but has since shuttered its Silicon Valley office in an apparent bid to cut costs.