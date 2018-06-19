What you need to know in advertising today

source HBO

AT&T and Time Warner won a landmark ruling last week, allowing their merger to continue without conditions.

The merger joins AT&T’s vast Internet distribution network with Time Warner’s coveted premium content, like HBO, TNT, and CNN.

Now that the $85 billion megamerger has officially come to a close, consumers may soon see changes to content offerings, Jason Leigh, a research analyst at IDC, told Business Insider.

In other news:

The 25 most innovative CMOs in the world in 2018. Check out which marketers are steering their organizations forward.

‘Openness actually draws people into the story’: Why The New York Times is now putting its journalists front and center. People are showing a willingness to pay for quality journalism, says The New York Times’ head of brand David Rubin, with the paper’s revenue surpassing $1 billion last year.

The Onion’s editor-in-chief explains why he’s going to war against Facebook. In an interview with Business Insider, the satirical news site’s editor-in-chief said Facebook is throttling its traffic and should consider paying publishers who use the platform.

‘The beauty industry had really moved on’: CoverGirl’s Ukonwa Ojo takes us inside the company’s biggest ever rebrand. The proliferation of beauty on social media has dramatically changed the category in recent years, says CoverGirl’s Ukonwa Ojo.

Amazon is bringing its Echo devices to hotel rooms across the country, starting with Marriott. Amazon on Tuesday announced Alexa for Hospitality, a new program that lets hotel chains place Amazon Echo devices in guest rooms.

Katie Couric lines up video series for ‘theSkimm’ backed by P&G, reports the Wall Street Journal. Nearly a year after leaving Yahoo, Katie Couric is striking out on her own, expanding her own production company with outside investment so that it can find its own sponsors and distribution outlets.