What you need to know in advertising today

caption LiveRamp employees source Glassdoor/LiveRamp

Three weeks ago, employees at ad tech firm LiveRamp officially learned that they would be parting ways with more than 2,000 colleagues they worked alongside under the umbrella of parent company Acxiom.

Acxiom had announced the sale of its marketing solutions business to Interpublic Group for $2.3 billion, and LiveRamp was not part of the deal.

That’s left a cloud of uncertainty hanging over LiveRamp, which makes technology to help brands reach consumers with target ted online ads.

Inside LiveRamp’s San Francisco offices, a source tells Business Insider, employees are anxious but optimistic as they await direction from management on what the next months and years hold.

To read more about what could become of LiveRamp, click here.

In other news:

Comcast has dropped out of the bidding for Fox to focus on its battle for Sky – here’s why the UK company is so important. Sky is a European pay-TV business that serves 23 million customers, mostly direct-broadcast-satellite subscribers, in seven countries.

Disney has won the $71.3 billion battle for Fox – now it’s readying for a war with Netflix. Disney needs all the programming it can get as it plans for a direct-to-consumer, digitally dominated media future.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly called Trump to congratulate him after the 2016 election. That’s according to a new report from BuzzFeed News, which also says Facebook internally views the Trump campaign as an advertising “innovator.”

In fact, internal documents at Facebook show that its own marketing strategy was influenced by what it learned from its valued customer, the Trump campaign, BuzzFeed News reports. BuzzFeed News interviewed Trump campaign staffers and former Facebook employees, as well as obtained company presentations and memos.

YouTube shuts down FamilyOFive channel over ‘child endangerment’ concerns. The channel racked up 176 million views and featured couple, Michael and Heather Martin, who were convicted of child neglect in September 2017 and lost custody of two of their five children.