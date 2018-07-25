What you need to know in advertising today

source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

Massive consultancies like Accenture Interactive and Deloitte Digital have been aggressively moving into ad agencies’ turf.

But agencies should also watch out for the likes of Salesforce, Oracle and Adobe.

That’s one school of thought when it comes to why Salesforce acquired data aggregation tool Datorama last week for a reported $800 million, according to Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean, a software marketing platform.

In other news:

“The advertising industry is under a tremendous amount of pressure to adapt”: Engine Group is the latest ad holding company to go on an agency diet. It is folding a handful of individual agencies – Deep Focus, ORC International and Engine Media – into a singular entity within North America called Engine.

“There is no intention of spinning out Oath”: Verizon affirms its commitment to its digital media business following reports CEO Tim Armstrong was considering a buyout. Verizon explicitly rejected claims it would spin out its digital media business Oath on its second quarter earnings call.

Instagram is booming, and investors are salivating over Facebook as a result. The photo-sharing app is red hot right now, and it’s still growing rapidly.

Ivanka Trump’s fashion company is shutting down. The fashion company has faced boycotts since Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, with backlash continuing into his presidency.

Inside Facebook’s marketer advisory groups. CMOs and ad buyers discuss everything from brand safety to third-party data in Facebook’s various councils, reports Digiday.