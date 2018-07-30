What you need to know in advertising today

caption Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens while testifying before a joint Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees hearing regarding the company’s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2018. source REUTERS/Leah Milli

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

With its News Feed nearly saturated and advertising growth rates slowing down, Facebook knows it must look elsewhere to maximize profits.

That place increasingly appears to be Stories – the section that houses ephemeral photos and videos for 24 hours before they disappear.

Even with Stories already hot on Facebook’s sister platform Instagram, however, the format is yet to take off on Facebook. So it won’t be an easy sell.

In other news:

The BBC is reinventing its on-demand service iPlayer to compete with Netflix. The BBC has been adding more box sets and archive footage, and has scrapped the 30-day limit on them.

Google Assistant beat Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa in a head-to-head intelligence test. In a test run by Loup Ventures on smartphones, Google Assistant was able to answer the most questions correctly.

Speaking of Google, meet the company’s 14 ‘unsung rockstars’ that insiders say are about to blow up. Business Insider spoke to Google insiders, partners and rivals to get a sense of the most buzzed about names within the 80,000-person tech giant.

MoviePass experienced ‘technical’ difficulties again, days after it ran out of money and had to borrow $5 million in cash. Many users complained Saturday evening that there were issues with checking in on the app and purchasing a ticket on their MoviePass card.

Some Facebook advertisers say that that the platform’s decision to shut down third-party data targeting will have a significant impact on them, reports the Wall Street Journal. Advertisers in Europe are on the front lines of Facebook’s efforts to tighten privacy practices and their frustrations help explain why the social-media giant’s troubles are far from over.

The CBS board is scheduled to meet via conference on Monday to discuss whether Les Moonves should step aside while the company investigates allegations outlined against him, the Wall Street Journal reports. Ronan Farrow published a story with six women accusing the CEO of harassment and intimidation in the New Yorker on Friday.