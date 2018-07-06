What you need to know in advertising today

caption Oath chief executive Tim Armstrong at Advertising Week New York 2016 source John Lamparski/Getty Images

Ad executives are starting to privately express doubts about Oath and CEO Tim Armstrong’s ability to deliver on his vision for the Verizon-owned digital hodgepodge.

A year ago, at the Cannes advertising festival, Armstrong and his team officially unveiled the Oath brand (the name of which was first reported by Business Insider), along with a feel-good “family of brands” slogan and a slick marketing video narrated by Chuck D.

This year at Cannes the buzz surrounding Oath was close to nonexistent. Buyers expressed a general befuddled take on the company, which represents an amalgamation of digital brands including AOL, Yahoo, and Huffington Post, as well as layers of mobile apps and ad tech.

To read more about how the advertising industry is reacting to Oath, click here.

In other news:

Facebook has embraced one-time enemy Twitter as it cleans up the Cambridge Analytica mess. Facebook is becoming a lot more chatty on Twitter, marking a noticeable change in Facebook’s communication style with reporters.

Reddit is trying to cash in on advertising, reports CNBC.The site is pitching advertisers on display, mobile, and sponsored ads but has yet to crack $100 million in ad revenue, according to sources.

Facebook is reportedly going to make Cristiano Ronaldo the $10 million star of his own reality show – and Tom Brady is involved. The soccer superstar is reportedly in talks to be the main man in a 13-part series.

Walmart has a new weapon to take on Amazon. The retail giant has hired its first chief customer officer, Janey Whiteside, who was previously an executive vice president at American Express.

Chick-fil-A is dominating the fast-food industry in one key area and it reveals the secret to the chain’s success. Chick-fil-A earned 87 out of a possible 100 points in American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2018 survey of customer satisfaction, beating chains such as Panera Bread and Papa John’s.

Check out Business Insider’s annual list of The 25 most innovative CMOs in the world in 2018.