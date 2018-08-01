What you need to know in advertising today

source Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook says it has detected a coordinated effort to use its social network to influence American politics ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

On Tuesday, the social network announced it had banned 32 pages and accounts that were engaged in “coordinated inauthentic behavior” and organized dozens of real-world events – and it said there were similarities to previous Russian disinformation campaigns.

In other news:

Ad tech company Criteo had to rebuild its business after Apple creamed its revenue – but its earnings are holding strong. The French-owned firm’s second-quarter overall revenue dropped 1% year-over-year but revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 5% during the same time period.

Speaking of ad tech, ad tech M&A is heating up as tech giants look to arm themselves against Facebook and Google – and maybe save the digital ad industry. A wave of acquisitions and funding rounds this summer indicates that investors are warming back up to advertising technology.

Chipotle’s website and app crashed, making it impossible to get free guacamole, and people are furious. As of 11:45 a.m. ET on Chipotle’s free-guacamole day yesterday, its app and website were experiencing significant glitches, making it difficult or impossible for customers to get their free guac or order at all.

An ad writer on Trump’s legendary Pizza Hut stuffed crust commercial was not at all surprised to see him become president. Janet Lyons, an ad writer for the Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust Pizza commercial that featured Donald and Ivana Trump in 1995, was not surprised to see Trump get elected president in 2016.

Consumer packaged-goods giant P&G said it had saved nearly $1 billion in advertising agency fees and production costs over the last four years, the Wall Street Journal reports. The company is now raising prices on some of its biggest brands, a strategy shift after it reported another quarter of lackluster revenue growth.