What you need to know in advertising today

Beer has an image problem. Americans are increasingly opting for wine, cocktails and other spirits over beer – and brewers are facing an existential crisis with declining sales and consumption .

Adult beverage giants like Anheuser-Busch InBev know that they must make huge changes in order to survive. Perhaps that is why the mass-market brewer has appointed Pedro Earp as its next chief marketing officer.

Business Insider caught up with the incoming marketing chief of brands like Budweiser and Corona for a chat.

In other news:

The Zooey Deschanel show that Facebook bankrolled is getting a bigger second season – thanks to a advertiser. The publisher is working with The Farm Project on a second season of “Your Food’s Roots” to explore what goes into food.

Apple, Facebook, and Spotify shut down Infowars’ Alex Jones. Apple was first to take action against Jones, followed by Facebook and Spotify.

PepsiCo’s first female CEO is stepping down after 12 years. Indra Nooyi will step down in October and the company’s president, Ramon Laguarta, will be the new chief executive.

KFC has a new Colonel Sanders – and it’s George Costanza. Actor and comedian Jason Alexander, best known for playing George Costanza on Seinfeld, is the latest of a long list of celebrities to star in KFC commercials as Colonel Sanders.

Crimson Hexagon is back in business on Facebook and Instagram, Adexchanger reports. Facebook suspended the popular social-listening and analytics company from its platform last month while it investigated whether its contracts with the US government and a Russian nonprofit tied to the Kremlin violated its policies.

Hearst Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles is reportedly leaving the company, New York Post reports. Coles gave Hearst President and CEO Steve Swartz her resignation in recent days and on Friday was negotiating her exit package.