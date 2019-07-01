I just learned I’m ‘the other woman’ in a relationship. Should I tell my fling’s wife what happened?

caption It’s not your responsibility to tell his wife what went down. source golubovystock/Shutterstock

Despite your tricky position, it’s not your responsibility to tell his wife what went down.

You can confront your fling and tell him he should come clean to his wife about cheating, but that isn’t a guarantee he’ll do so.

If you still feel like you personally owe his wife some sort of explanation, consider why. For some “other women,” it’s feelings of jealousy or anger.

There’s not one correct course of action here, but if your true concern is having the moral high ground, it’s best to say nothing to the wife, confront Mr. Cheater, and then ditch him.

A few months ago, I started a fling with someone I met when my friends and I were at a local bar. We’ve been having a lot of fun, but I started to get suspicious when I couldn’t find him anywhere on social media. Whenever I asked him about his lack of online presence, he would dodge the question.

Then last week, I saw a text on his phone from a childhood friend, asking about him and his wife! He copped to the fact that he’s married and doesn’t want his wife to know we’re involved.

I’m shocked and horrified that he’d keep a secret like this from me for three months. I’m also heartbroken, because we’ve been having a great time, but it feels weird to be with a man I wouldn’t have dated if I knew the truth from the start. I know I have to leave him, but should I tell his wife about the affair?

– Chicago

Dear Chicago,

First of all, yikes. Finding out you’ve unknowingly partaken in an affair is the definition of shocking, especially if it’s something you wouldn’t normally consider.

Second, despite your tricky position, it’s not your responsibility to tell his wife what went down ⁠- that’s on Mr. Cheater. Considering he hid the affair from you for months, it’s unlikely that he wants to tell his wife the truth. But, you can still confront him about his wrongdoings. Once you say your piece, however, it’s up to him to make the next move, and unfortunately, there’s a chance he’ll never disclose his cheating ways.

After your confrontation, if you still feel like you personally owe his wife some sort of explanation, you should consider why. According to Matt Lundquist, a relationship therapist and founder of Tribeca Therapy, “other” men and women sometimes have motivations beyond setting the record straight: They’re jealous.

This isn’t to say you’re a jealous person, but you may have other feelings playing into your desire to tell on Mr. Cheater. You did mention feeling heartbroken when the truth was revealed, for example, and perhaps it’s because you’re upset the fling has to end. You could also be feeling furious, and rightfully so: You just found out your carefree relationship isn’t carefree at all because Mr. Cheater decided to hide vital information from you.

Before springing into action, consider all of your emotions and how they might motivate what you do or don’t decide to disclose. There’s not one correct course of action here (sorry!), but if your true concern is having the moral high ground, it’s best to say nothing to the wife, confront Mr. Cheater, and then ditch him.

