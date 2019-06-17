Texans are freaking out over the news that a Chicago private equity firm is buying a majority stake in the iconic chain Whataburger

caption News of a deal between iconic Texan chain Whataburger and a Northern private equity firm is sparking panic among some of the chain’s most loyal fans. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Whataburger announced on Friday that Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners agreed to acquire a majority share of the Texas family-owned company.

Many Texans panicked in response to the news, worrying that a deal with a Northern private equity firm would diminish Whataburger’s quality.

NFL stars and the state’s governor proposed that Texans chip in and buy the iconic chain themselves.

“Texas, we don’t want you to be upset. We will always be Texan and represent you in a way that makes you proud,” Whataburger said on social media.

On Friday, Whataburger announced that it had reached a deal with Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners, LLC, in which the merchant bank will acquire a majority share in the family-owned company. Tom Dobson, the son of Whataburger’s founder Harmon Dobson, will step down as CEO but remain on the company’s board.

“This is both exciting and bittersweet for the Dobson family. Whataburger has been the heart and soul of our family legacy for nearly 70 years, but we feel really good about the partnership with BDT,” Dobson said in a statement. “They have a track record of success with businesses as special as ours that want to grow, while preserving culture and family history.”

Many Whataburger fans were concerned about what might happen to the beloved chain with a Chicago-based private equity firm in charge.

If Whataburger’s quality slips even an inch the entire State of Texas will march to Chicago on foot and burn the whole city to the ground — Ryan Heard (@ryanheard14) June 16, 2019

this means I have to stockpile whataburger ketchup immediately — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) June 16, 2019

Don't mess with our Whataburger pic.twitter.com/KLCkp8DiX9 — Jaxx (@StarsTakeTheCup) June 15, 2019

NFL star J. J. Watts, who plays for the The Houston Texans, tweeted a plan for Texans to acquire the chain, which was backed by Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Ok, I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back. Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches to the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup. https://t.co/HadutHXJ9l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 14, 2019

I’m down as long as i can get one in KC https://t.co/uVLHCQxfjN — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 14, 2019

Even the state govenor chimed in, with Gov. Greg Abbott tweeting a meme featuring President George W. Bush and the phrase: “Get in J.J. – We’re saving Whataburger.”

Whataburger has taken to social media to assure fans that it is doing its best and that the chain’s quality will not change under the new leadership.

An inside look at Whataburger business strategy pic.twitter.com/b4SY2SRstX — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 15, 2019

In a statement released on social media, Whataburger said: “Texas, we don’t want you to be upset. We will always be Texan and represent you in a way that makes you proud. #believethat.”

We would never let you down! — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 14, 2019

We love you and want you to know we're committed to serving he same delicious Whataburger you know and love — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 14, 2019

