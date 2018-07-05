Viral footage shows a man throwing a drink in a teenager’s face after taking his MAGA hat in a Whataburger

A viral video appears to show a man throwing a drink in the face of a teenage Trump supporter and stealing his “Make America Great Again” hat.

In the video, filmed at a Whataburger around 2 a.m., the man tells the group of teens “you ain’t supporting s—,” before walking away with the hat.

The video has sparked outrage online, with individuals on the right calling for the man to be identified and arrested.

“So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video),” the Twitter account @brxpug posted early Wednesday morning.

The video shows a man throwing a drink and then walking away from a table of teenagers holding a Make America Great Again hat, which he seems to have taken from one of the teens.

“You aint supporting s—, n—-,” the man says.

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk — Brax???? (@brxpug) July 4, 2018

The 16-year-old identified himself as Hunter Richard in an interview with WOAI-TV as the teen who had his hat stolen. WOAI reported that police are investigating the incident.

“I support my President and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off,” Richard told WOAI. “I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”

Richard’s mother posted a video of the video on Facebook in a post that has since been made private. In the post accompanying the video of the incident, which was viewed more than 2 million times, Richard’s mother asked people to help her identify the “scumbag of the year,” The Independent reported.

The incident has sparked outrage online.

Ok @Whataburger I'll be watching this story for follow up. It's not ok for an adult to assault minors in your or any establishment. @SiriusXMPatriot @FoxNews — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) July 5, 2018

Has this scumbag who assaulted this kid and stole his MAGA hat been identified and arrested yet? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 5, 2018

Teen attacked at @Whataburger in San Antonio on the 4th of July for wearing a MAGA hat. Disgraceful … #WalkAway #DemocratsUnhinged2018 — JoBerg (@icejoberg) July 5, 2018

Whataburger, a regional chain with a cult following in Texas, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This is not the first time that Trump supporters have reportedly been harassed for wearing MAGA hats and other Trump gear.

In May, a 22-year-old customer says that he was harassed and threatened by employees at The Cheesecake Factory for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Miami, Florida. And, in 2016, a group was turned away from a Cook Out in Colonial Heights, Virginia when they showed up in Donald Trump shirts and hats.