People can’t stop talking about Netflix’s psychological thriller ‘Chambers.’ Here’s what you need to know before you watch.

caption The series was released on April 26. source Netflix

“Chambers” is Netflix’s new psychological thriller that began streaming on April 26.

The new series is actress Sivan Alyra Rose’s debut and big-name actors like Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn also appear on the show.

Beloved horror directors Alejandro Gomez-Rejon and Ti West helped sculpt some of the show’s horrifying visuals.

On the series, Sasha Yazzie suffers a mysterious heart attack and gets a transplant from a rich girl who died the same night. Shortly after the surgery, creepy, mysterious things begin happening to her.

Netflix has been releasing a lot of new originals this year and its latest new series is “Chambers,” a psychological thriller that began streaming on April 26.

In the fast-paced horror series, a young woman receives a heart transplant and it begins to impact more than just her health. Loaded with both seasoned actors and fresh faces, here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s new original series “Chambers.”

The show tells the story of a girl who survives a heart attack – and how it changes her life in far more ways than anyone would have expected

“Chambers” tells the story of Sasha Yazzie, a teenage girl who suffers a sudden heart attack and is saved by an emergency transplant from Becky Lefevre (Lilliya Reid), a wealthy girl who died the same night.

Becky’s parents – played by Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn – can’t get over the loss of their daughter, so they reach out to Sasha and begin integrating her into their lives, bit by bit. They start to turn Sasha’s life upside down in the process.

Along the way, Sasha begins having weird visions and terrifying encounters that make her question if her heart transplant did more than just provide her with a new organ.

The central tension of the 10-episode first season is that it’s unclear whether the Lefevres truly mean well toward Sasha or if something far more sinister is at work.

The series is full of psychological horror as well as commentary on class and privilege

caption The show stars Sivan Alrya Rose. source Netflix

The show’s creator Leah Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted to upend some common horror tropes in her storytelling.

“Most horror films start out with a shot of the suburbs because that’s safety, but our show starts off in Cottonwood, which is not the suburbs. We wanted to show safety in this lower-income neighborhood where [main character Sasha Yazzie is] from and a lack of safety as she starts to [leave it behind],” she told the publication.

The Verge called the show “part ghost story, part assimilation drama,” since it tells the story of a teenager who is half Native American coming to grips with both a heart and a life transplant from a privileged white family whose world is far outside of Yazzie’s comfort zone.

‘Chambers’ stars newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose alongside veteran talents Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn

caption Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn on “Chambers.” source Netflix

Sivan Alyra Rose plays the show’s main character Sasha Yazzie. This is the actress’s first major role.

The series also stars Marcus LaVoi, who plays Big Frank Yazzie. LaVoi has previously appeared in movies and on many TV shows including “The Young and the Restless” and “Touch.”

Uma Thurman, known for her roles in “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction,” plays Nancy Lefevre and Tony Goldwyn, known for his role in “Ghost” and on “Scandal,” plays Ben Lefevre.

The cast also includes rising stars like Nicholas Galitzine (Elliott Lefevre), Sarah Mezzanotte (Marnie), Lilli Kay (Penelope Fowler), Kyanna Simone Simpson (Yvonne), and Griffin Powell-Arcand (TJ Locklear).

Some of the directors involved with the series are known for their work in the horror world

Fans of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s work on “American Horror Story” and their film “The Town That Dreaded Sundown” are probably already very familiar with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s directorial eye.

Outside of the horror world, Gomez-Rejon has also directed several episodes of “Glee” as well as the movie “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.”

Ti West, who also directed a few episodes of “Chambers,” directed the films “The House of the Devil,” “The Innkeepers,” and “The Sacrament,” as well as episodes of both “Wayward Pines” and “The Exorcist” for TV.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a second season yet but series creator Leah Rachel already has plans for it

caption There could be a second season. source Netflix

The entire 10-episode series hit Netflix on April 26 so it’s no surprise that a second season has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

But if and when she gets the official go-ahead, Leah Rachel is ready for a second season.

“I am [writing a second series] in my head and on scraps of paper and documents everywhere … but not officially,” Rachel told Metro.co.uk earlier this month.