Everything coming to — and leaving — Hulu in April

caption “Parasite” won best picture at the 2020 Oscars. source Neon/CJ Entertainment

Hulu is adding many new titles in April, including movies like “Bend It Like Beckham” and best picture winner “Parasite.”

New seasons of shows like “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” and “Property Brothers” will also be available to stream.

But some titles will be removed from Hulu in April, such as “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

Hulu just revealed the movies and TV shows that will be coming to – and leaving – the site in April.

Many movies will be added to the streaming service in April, including “Bend It Like Beckham” and “Parasite,” which won best picture at this year’s Oscars.

Shows like “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” and “Property Brothers” will have new seasons available to stream on the site.

But some titles will also be leaving the streaming service this month, such as “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”

Here’s everything that’s coming to and leaving Hulu in April.

caption Uma Thurman stars in “Kill Bill: Volume 1.” source MIramax

Arriving in April:

Available 4/1/20

“60 Days In: Narcoland: Season One”

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Season Four”

“The Accused” (with Starz)

“Alone: Season Six”

“The Ant Bully “

“Bangkok Dangerous”

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“Blazing Saddles”

“The Book Of Eli”

“The Boost”

“Breaking Amish: Season Two-Three”

“Bring It!: Season Five”

“Cadillac Man” (with Starz)

“Chopped: Season 36”

“The Chumscrubber”

“Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 12”

“Dance Moms: Season Two and Six”

“Diana” (with Starz)

“Diary of a Hitman”

“Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Season 27-29”

“Dr. Pimple Popper: Season Three”

“Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who”

“Dr. T. and the Women”

“Dude, Where’s My Car?” (with Starz)

“The Eternal”

“The Family Chantel: Season One”

“Fast N’ Loud: Season 13”

“Finding Steve McQueen” (with Starz)

“Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper)”

“The Food That Built America: Season One”

“Forged in Fire: Season Six”

“The Forgotten” (with Starz)

“Free Birds”

“The Full Monty”

“Fun in Acapulco”

“Gator”

“Get Smart”

“Gods and Monsters”

“Gold Medal Families: Season One”

“Gorky Park”

“Hidden Potential: Season One”

“House Hunters: Season 120”

“Hud”

“The Jewel of the Nile”

caption Tobey Maguire stars in “Spider-Man.” source Columbia Pictures

“Kabukicho Sherlock: Season One”

“Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Season One”

“Kill Bill: Volume 1”

“Kill Bill: Volume 2”

“The Kitchen: Season 16-18”

“The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

“Let Me In”

“Little Women: Atlanta: Season Five”

“Little Women: LA: Season Seven-Eight”

“Love It or List It: Season 14”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Married at First Sight: Season 9”

“Marrying Millions: Season One”

“The Mexican”

“Misery”

“Moll Flanders”

“My Bloody Valentine” (with Starz)

“Nanny McPhee Returns” (with Starz)

“The Nutty Professor” (with Starz)

“Nutty Professor II: The Klumps” (with Starz)

“Original Sin” (with Starz)

“Paranormal Activity” (with Starz)

“Phone Booth”

“Property Brothers: Season 10-11”

“Repentance”

“Risky Business”

“Romancing the Stone”

“The Sender”

“Shirley Valentine”

“Showtime” (with Starz)

“Snatch” (with Starz)

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2” (with Starz)

“Superstar” (with Starz)

“Surf’s Up” (with Starz)

“Taken at Birth: Season One”

“Til Death Do Us Part: Season One”

“TRANsitioning: Season One”

“Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story”

“Undercover Brother” (with Starz)

“Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter”

“WarGames” (with Starz)

“Who Let The Dogs Out”

“The X-Files: I Want to Believe”

“Zombieland”

Available 4/3/20

“Future Man: Season Three” (Hulu Original)

“Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere” (with Showtime)

“Siren: Season 3 Premiere”

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season Four”

“Zombieland: Double Tap” (with Starz)

Available 4/4/20

“The Comedian” (with Starz)

“Irrational Man” (with Starz)

Lady in the Van” (with Starz)

Available 4/6/20

“Too Cautious Hero: Season One”

“Where’s My Roy Cohn?” (with Starz)

Available 4/7/20

“No Guns Life: Season One”

Available 4/8/20

“Parasite”

Available 4/9/20

“Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Season 2a”

“Little Joe”

“Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere”

Available 4/10/20

“Garden State” (with Starz)

“Hellboy” (with Starz)

“Napoleon Dynamite” (with Starz)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian” (with Starz)

“Real Housewives of Potomac: Season Four”

“Rent Due” (with Starz)

“The Sandlot” (with Starz)

“The Sandlot 2” (with Starz)

Available 4/12/20

“Insecure: Season Four Premiere” (with HBO)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Season 9B”

“My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Season 9B”

“Run: Series Premiere” (with HBO)

Available 4/14/20

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere”

“The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere”

“Songland: Season Two Premiere”

“Unlocked”

“Vault”

Available 4/15/20

“A Teacher”

“The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular”

“The Messenger”

“Mrs. America: Series Premiere”

caption Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley star in “Bend It Like Beckham.” source Sundance/WireImage via Getty Images

Available 4/16/20

“Funny People” (with Starz)

Harry Benson: Shoot First”

“What We Do in the Shadows: Season Two Premiere”

Available 4/17/20

“The Animal” (with Starz)

“Bachelor Party” (with Starz)

“Bulworth” (with Starz)”

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (with Starz)

“First Sunday” (with Starz)

“The French Connection” (with Starz)

“The Haunting” (with Starz)

“Ithaca” (with Starz)

“Overcomer” (with Starz)

“Sense and Sensibility” (with Starz)

“Small Soldiers” (with Starz)

Available 4/18/20

“Big Fat Liar” (with Starz)

“Bigger Fatter Liar” (with Starz)

Available 4/20/20

“A Kind Of Murder”

“Generation Columbine” (with Starz)

“Paranormal Activity 3”

Available 4/22/20

“Special-7: Season One”

Available 4/23/20

“Cunningham”

“We’re Here: Series Premiere” (with HBO)

Available 4/24/20

“Abominable”

“Beethoven” (with Starz)

Available 4/26/20

“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere” (with Showtime)

Available 4/27/20

“I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere” (with HBO)

“Toxic Beauty” (with Starz)

Available 4/29/20

“The Bravest” (with Starz)

“Footloose”

caption Dermot Mulroney and Julia Roberts star in “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” source Zucker Brothers Production

Leaving in April:

Leaving 4/30/20

“28 Days Later”

“American Buffalo”

“The Bellboy”

“Bridget Jones’s Baby”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason”

“Buffalo 66”

“Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter”

“Cinderfella”

“Earth Girls Are Easy”

“For Colored Girls”

“Girls! Girls! Girls!”

“Golden Gate”

“John Q”

“Judgment Day”

“The Last Stand”

“The Last Warrior”

“Lord of War”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“The Man Who Could Cheat Death”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie”

“National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea”

“National Lampoon’s European Vacation”

“National Lampoon’s Vacation”

“The Patsy”

“Robin Hood”

“Say Anything”

“Southie”

“The Spy Next Door”

“Still Smokin'”

“The Tenant “

“Unforgettable”

“Vegas Vacation”