Here’s what could be next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they prepare to launch their first project after ‘Megxit’ in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will launch their new charity, Archewell, in LA, where they have recently moved.

Insider spoke to royal expert and E! News Chief Correspondent Melanie Bromley, who spoke about what could be next for the couple as they start their new lives.

Bromley said that while Markle will likely return to the entertainment industry, this won’t be in the traditional sense of acting.

“She’s more powerful now as Meghan as she is as any fictional character. I think using the power of media and amplifying her voice in that way through television, streaming services, and telling stories is where she will end up going, the same as Harry,” Bromley said.

Markle recently narrated Disney Plus’ “Elephant” documentary, and Harry also has a mental health documentary in the works.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are starting their new life in LA, where they plan to launch their new charitable foundation, Archewell.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed the name of their non-profit, which was named after their son Archie, after it was reported by The Telegraph. However, they declined to share future plans or a launch date for the foundation due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

caption Harry, Markle, and Archie. source Henk Kruger/ Getty Images

Nonetheless, the couple have already shared glimpses of what they have been working on since “Megxit,” with Markle’s recent narration for the “Elephant” documentary for Disney Plus, and Prince Harry’s plans to co-produce a mental health documentary series with Oprah for Apple.

One person who understands what is waiting for the couple in LA is Melanie Bromley, the Chief Correspondent at E! News. Bromley – who grew up in Wokingham, England, where Harry went to school – has been covering the royal family for nearly 20 years and now lives in the same city as the couple.

Here’s what Bromley predicts is in the cards for Harry and Markle.

Markle will return to the entertainment industry – but not in the way that you’d expect

“I think what they’ll do is use the power of royalty and power of celebrity without the limitations of being in the royal family,” Bromley told Insider.

“You know, royalty does trump celebrity over here. They are probably now the most famous residents of Los Angeles, and that means that every door to every studio will be open to them. Everybody is going to want to work with them in some capacity.”

However, Bromley said Markle is unlikely to return to scripted projects and TV shows like “Suits,” where she played paralegal Rachel Zane for seven seasons before marrying Prince Harry and moving to London in 2018.

caption Meghan Markle in a promotional shot for “Suits.” source Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Instead, she said they’re likely to use the power of the media to promote their charitable projects.

“Meghan really understands the media and what it is to use a wider platform. She has a good team here who understands that. I can see them taking their message, wanting to do good, and using the Hollywood infrastructure to do that. Whether that be in documentaries, TV shows – but not in the sense of scripted television shows, like what Meghan used to do,” she said.

Bromley added that it’s unlikely Markle would go back to acting because “it would be hard for people to suspend disbelief now when it comes to her.

“And actually, she’s more powerful now as Meghan as she is as any fictional character. I think using the power of media and amplifying her voice in that way through television, streaming services, and telling stories is where she will end up going, the same as Harry.

“It’s way more impactful than going to a hospital and cutting a ribbon and having your photograph in a newspaper, right?” she added, referencing Markle’s previous duties as a working royal. “It’s saying something that matters.”

This is something we have already seen with Markle’s “Elephant” documentary, which she reportedly took part in on the condition that Disney would donate to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

caption “Elephant” is now available on Disney Plus. source Disney Plus

Whether Markle and Harry will use a similar platform to promote their new charity, that is something their representatives are yet to confirm.

According to paperwork obtained by The Telegraph, the couple are considering how to create their new charity and volunteer service, which could include “education and training materials” via films, podcasts, and books.

However, a spokesperson for the couple told Insider that no plans had been made official, and that “we’ll have more to say in due course.”

Prince Harry could struggle to adjust to his and Markle’s new social life in LA

In terms of how the couple’s personal lives will adjust with the recent move, Bromley explained that Harry will need to take some time to get used to going out and socializing as a regular citizen.

“Harry’s used to going to a restaurant that’s had royal protection officers come and do a sweep of the place before he gets there, and all of that stuff.

“That’s not going to happen now. He has to be more well versed on the type of people that are going to try and embarrass him. And without Buckingham Palace and all the layers of security that come with that, it’s going to be a big learning curve but I’m sure they will get there in the end,” she said.

caption The duke and duchess will launch their new foundation in the US. source Getty Images

The duke and duchess recently announced they will not be using royal protection officers or security provided by the US government after Trump tweeted that “they must pay” for their own.

“Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” a spokesperson for the couple said in response to Trump’s tweet.

“This is Meghan’s hometown and she knows it very well, her mother and her friends are here. She knows a lot of people here, so I imagine her going out and about a bit more,” Bromley added.

Whether it’s at the launch of Archewell or in paparazzi pictures of them socializing in Hollywood, it’s not known when fans will next see the couple in action.

However, Bromley summed it up best when she said the couple plan on “saying something that matters” by using opportunities and connections in LA to launch their new charity.

Read more:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will launch a non-profit organization, Archewell, named after their son Archie

People think Meghan Markle’s first movie role after ‘Megxit’ is defiant, but it’s actually a tribute to her royal roots

Prince Harry and Oprah are teaming up to make a mental health documentary for Apple, sharing ‘stories of unparalleled human spirit’

You can take a free virtual tour of Windsor Castle, the largest occupied castle in the world where the Queen is self-isolating

I took a ‘quarantine etiquette’ class with the royal family’s former butler, and it completely changed my lockdown experience